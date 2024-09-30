On International Coffee Day, illycaffè Presents "MIND THE COFFEE CUP"

A project on regenerative and sustainable agriculture

The company continues to raise awareness about the fragility of coffee production and the urgent need for sustainable solutions in response to climate change.

TRIESTE, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Coffee Day, illycaffè is proud to introduce "Mind the Coffee Cup – The Future of Coffee Examined in Depth," a project designed to inspire collaborative efforts in developing sustainable solutions to the effects of climate change on coffee production.

Coffee is more than just a beverage; it is a ritual that plays an essential role in the lives of millions. Every day, over three billion cups are consumed globally, and the coffee industry supports 25 million farming families. However, this vital resource is increasingly threatened by climate change, with rising temperatures, shifts in rainfall patterns, and the spread of crop diseases jeopardizing coffee production worldwide.

In response, illycaffè has long been a champion of regenerative agriculture - a series of agronomic practices aimed at reducing environmental impact, restoring soil fertility, and enhancing biodiversity. These practices not only ensure a sustainable income for farmers but also help to secure the future of coffee. One such example is illycaffè's Arabica Selection Brasile Cerrado Mineiro, the first coffee made entirely from regenerative agriculture and certified by regenagri®.

Beginning October 1, illycaffè will promote the "Mind the Coffee Cup" project in cities worldwide, leveraging both physical and digital channels. In Milan, until October 14, the newsstand in Piazza San Babila will be transformed into a café where visitors can enjoy coffee produced entirely from regenerative agriculture while learning more about the project through special publications. Additionally, the San Babila metro station will be completely redesigned by illycaffè, offering passengers a unique journey into the future of coffee. Throughout October, illy's directly managed stores and select bars and restaurants in Milan, including Michelin-starred chef Andrea Aprea's one, will serve Arabica Selection Brasile Cerrado Mineiro. In addition to Italy, selected illy customers in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States will also be activated. In Seoul, a special tasting with 4 exclusive recipes based on Arabica Selection Brasile Cerrado Mineiro will be organized to highlight the different phases of the coffee plant's life cycle. The project will also extend to educational and entertaining content available on digital platforms like YouTube, Meta, and TikTok.

"To safeguard coffee cultivation, it is crucial to support farming communities in adopting sustainable agronomic practices and investing in research," said Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè. "On International Coffee Day, we seized the opportunity to promote our 'Mind the Coffee Cup' campaign, aimed at raising consumer awareness about the importance of developing sustainable agricultural and social models. Only by doing so can we continue to enjoy this extraordinary beverage while preserving the rich cultural heritage it embodies."

Established by the International Coffee Organization in 2015, International Coffee Day fosters collaboration between coffee-producing and coffee-consuming nations while highlighting the importance of sustainable practices. illycaffè's Arabica Selection Brasile Cerrado Mineiro is the product of a longstanding partnership with the Cerrado Mineiro Producers Federation. Together, they have worked to find and implement the best practices for adapting to, mitigating, and regenerating ecosystems affected by climate change, paving the way for a more sustainable coffee industry.

For more information about the project and to find out the list of participating stores: illy.com/MindTheCoffeeCup

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

SOURCE illycaffè