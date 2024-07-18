On Location and Major League Soccer to Promote and Sell Hospitality Program for FIFA World Cup 26™

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Location, the exclusive Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today a collaboration to promote and sell game-changing hospitality experiences for the historic FIFA World Cup™ being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA in 2026. MLS was named a Hospitality Sales Agent in Canada and the U.S., following On Location's appointment by FIFA earlier today.

MLS and On Location bring together a dynamic and deeply experienced team to promote and sell transformative fan experiences for the world's most popular sporting event. MLS has clubs in each of the 13 FIFA World Cup 26™ host cities in the U.S. and Canada, and On Location has provided hospitality for the Super Bowl in five of the tournament's host stadiums and for countless other major events.

This combined experience, reach, and expertise is invaluable as more people than ever will have the opportunity to enjoy one-of-a-kind moments at the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ in history, with 48 teams and 104 matches played on sport's grandest stage. The biggest North American sporting event in history, FIFA World Cup 26™ will host millions of impassioned soccer fans from around the world, as well as provide opportunities for new fans to experience the beautiful game.

Ticket-inclusive packages – offering access to suites, premium hospitality, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences – are expected to become available later this year. In addition to providing fans with the best and most exclusive access, viewing locations, food, beverage, and service, these packages will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase official FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets and guarantee their ability to attend matches. Fans can register to receive updates on hospitality sales at FIFA.com/hospitality.

"We're thrilled to be working with Major League Soccer on our unique, best-in-class hospitality programs for the FIFA World Cup 26," said Scott Jernigan, Chief Commercial Officer, On Location. "With On Location's expertise, MLS' unmatched network in global soccer, and our combined strength in marketing, promotions, sales and experiences, we are perfectly positioned to establish new standards in hospitality and deliver incredible packages to fans across the tournament."

"We are excited to combine our expertise and innovative spirit with On Location's ability to exceed expectations for hospitality and unique experiences at major events," said Gary Stevenson, Deputy Commissioner of MLS and President of Soccer United Marketing. "There has never been a World Cup hospitality program implemented at this scale, as we continue to show the unlimited possibilities for the sport and the business of soccer in North America. We're excited to work with On Location on the promotion and sales of an unprecedented hospitality program that will deliver for everyone looking for once-in-a-lifetime memories at the World Cup."

ABOUT ON LOCATION

On Location is a premium experience provider, offering world class hospitality, ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, and fashion. From unrivaled access for corporate clients to guests looking for fully immersive experiences at marquee events, On Location is the premier and official service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, LA 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals. The company also owns and operates a number of unique and exclusive experiences, transforming the most dynamic live events into a lifetime of memories. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 29th season in 2024 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

