On Lok Wins 2023 ANA Multicultural Excellence Award for Lunar New Year Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lok is pleased to announce its 2023 Lunar New Year Campaign was selected as a category winner for the 2023 ANA Multicultural Excellence Award in the "Marketing to 55+" category.

The ANA Multicultural Excellence Award is a prestigious honor that recognizes the year's best multicultural and inclusive marketing campaigns. With over 200 judges comprised of experts and leaders in multicultural marketing at top brands, agencies and media companies, On Lok's winning campaign was recognized along with campaigns from the world's leading companies, including McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, Lexus, PepsiCo, and Amazon.

"On Lok was founded on the belief that all seniors have a right to age with dignity and independence, in the community where they feel at home. We advance our mission by pioneering and delivering culturally and linguistically appropriate programs to support the needs of seniors as they get older, from healthcare to social services. We also advocate for a healthier and more equitable aging environment for all," said Helen Huckleberry, Director of Marketing, On Lok. "On Lok's Lunar New Year campaign reflects these values, celebrating seniors' cultural pride while promoting good physical and mental health and inclusivity."

On Lok's Lunar New Year campaign kicked off with a live square dancing contest, with winners featured in San Francisco's Lunar New Year parade, the biggest celebration outside of Asia, and continued with a special segment of Yan Can Cook with On Lok, a monthly, virtual cooking series, celebrating Chinese recipes and traditions. Additionally, participants also created beautiful artwork that was featured in print ads in Chinese newspapers and shared through On Lok's various social channels.

For over 50 years, On Lok has protected and advocated for underserved seniors. Our commitment to the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community started in 1971, when we first opened our doors in the Chinatown North Beach neighborhood. Our name, originally founded as 安樂居, pays homage to these beginnings, and translates to a peaceful, happy home in Cantonese.

"Our goal today is the same as it was five decades ago–to provide inclusive, compassionate care. On a foundation of respect, we honor all seniors, their families, and the staff, partners, and communities we serve," said Huckleberry.

About On Lok

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. Founded in 1971, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

About the ANA

The mission of the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands and businesses, the industry, and humanity. The ANA serves the marketing needs of 20,000 brands by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed by the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of U.S. and international companies, including client-side marketers, nonprofits, fundraisers, and marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). The ANA creates Marketing Growth Champions by serving, educating, and advocating for more than 50,000 industry members that collectively invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.

