On-Orbit Imagery Milestone with HEO USA’s Payload Aboard Sidus Space’s Multi-Mission LizzieSat‑3

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) ("Sidus" or the "Company"), an innovative space and defense technology company, and HEO USA, a leading provider of non-Earth imaging (NEI) and analytics, today announced the successful receipt of a series of on‑orbit images from HEO USA's NEI camera aboard Sidus Space's LizzieSat‑3 (LS‑3).

The on-orbit imagery, taken over Victoria, Australia, was captured using HEO USA's Holmes Mk1, which is designed to collect space-based imagery of resident space objects, supporting applications across space domain awareness, satellite operations, and national security.

"This milestone demonstrates our ability to increase U.S.-based system capacity while delivering innovative space domain awareness capabilities to the market" said Nate Notargiacomo, Head of HEO USA. "The congested and contested nature of today's space environment demands high-quality, responsive solutions. Operating under U.S. license, we're expanding our on-orbit sensor network to provide exceptional value for our government and commercial customers."

Sidus Space's LizzieSat-3 platform has provided stable and reliable hosting for the HEO USA payload. Earlier bus-level commissioning validated essential spacecraft subsystems, including avionics, power, communications, and on-orbit guidance, navigation, and control performance, alongside FeatherEdge and AIS sensing capabilities. These combined achievements confirm LS-3's readiness to deliver integrated, multi-sensor intelligence from orbit.

"Successfully acquiring imagery from the HEO payload is a strong validation of LizzieSat-3's integrated sensor performance providing sub-5-meter resolution and our ability to support sophisticated, mission‑critical technologies in orbit," said Patrick Butler, EVP, Engineering and Programs at Sidus Space. "This milestone confirms the stability of the spacecraft following bus‑level commissioning and demonstrates the value LizzieSat‑3 brings to our partners as we begin delivering on our subscription data service contract with HEO and advance toward full operational capability."

LizzieSat-3 builds upon Sidus Space's flight‑proven LizzieSat platform and incorporates advanced manufacturing and system design techniques, including hybrid 3D‑printed structural components, AI‑enhanced onboard processing, and modular payload integration. The spacecraft is designed to support a wide range of Earth observation and data‑driven missions, offering scalable and responsive solutions for commercial, government, and defense customers.

As commissioning continues, HEO USA will proceed with sensor calibration and image optimization while Sidus will proceed with software updates ahead of full multi-mission activation. Data obtained during this phase will be used to further refine on‑orbit performance and support customer mission objectives.

In 2024, HEO USA became the first company to receive NOAA approval to fly its Holmes cameras as hosted payloads on U.S.-flagged spacecraft.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: sidusspace.com.

About HEO USA

HEO USA INC. is an Australian owned, US-based small business that delivers commercial on-demand, resolved non-Earth imaging (NEI) and analytic services at scale to government, defense, and commercial customers. HEO USA leverages a distributed network of sensors consisting of Earth observation satellite constellations and own sensors hosted on partner spacecraft to achieve proliferation of sensors across all orbits in the Earth-Moon system. For more information, visit: heospace.com.

