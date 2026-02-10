Sidus Space and Simera Sense sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to Advance AI‑Enabled Hyperspectral Imaging for Near Real‑Time Earth Observation

Collaboration focuses on integrating advanced hyperspectral imaging with onboard data processing capabilities to enable faster, smarter insights from orbit.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), an innovative space and defense technology company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Simera Sense, a leading provider of optical payloads and data analytics for satellite Earth observation. The agreement outlines a strategic collaboration to support the development of next‑generation hyperspectral imaging solutions incorporating onboard data processing and analytics, with the goal of enabling commercially deployable, intelligence‑driven Earth observation missions for government and commercial customers.

The combination of Simera Sense's advanced imaging with Sidus' integrated FeatherEdge hardware and Cielo AI software will enable direct in-orbit data processing. This system will reduce reliance on ground-based processing, shorten time to insight, and improve operational responsiveness for Earth observation missions.

"Partnering with Simera Sense allows us to advance hyperspectral mission capabilities by supporting intelligent processing adjacent to the data source," said Jim Larson, Senior Vice President, AI Strategic Initiatives at Sidus Space. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to flexible, partner‑driven solutions that can be adapted across a wide range of mission architectures, use cases and customer needs."

Embedding intelligence at the point of data collection enables autonomous analytics and scalable deployment across multiple satellites and constellations. By reducing latency and optimizing downlink usage, this approach addresses growing market demand for faster, more actionable Earth observation data across commercial, civil, and defense applications, including environmental monitoring, infrastructure analysis, and situational awareness.

Simera Sense's xScape product family enables small satellites to deploy compact, high‑performance cameras at an attractive cost‑benefit point. As optical payload performance increases, however, data volume and bandwidth constraints become more pronounced. Through onboard decision‑making capabilities such as near‑real‑time observations, event detection, and adaptive imaging, the collaboration aims to prioritize the most relevant data, capture time‑sensitive events, and improve overall mission efficiency.

"Working with Sidus Space enables us to push the boundaries of what hyperspectral missions can achieve," said Thys Cronje, Chief Commercial Officer at Simera Sense. "Our focus is on delivering exceptional image quality and reliable in‑orbit operation, and integrating onboard processing and analytics unlocks a new level of insight. This partnership enables a hyperspectral solution that doesn't just capture data; it transforms it into actionable value the moment it's collected."

This collaboration reinforces Sidus Space's strategy to move up the Earth observation value chain, from data acquisition to actionable intelligence, expanding revenue opportunities across commercial, civil, defense, and international markets as demand grows for faster, intelligence‑driven insights from space.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: www.sidusspace.com.

About Simera Sense

Founded in 2018, Simera Sense is a leading provider of end-to-end-earth observation camera solutions for the global small satellite market. Its high-resolution, off-the-shelf' cameras are used by diverse customers across a wide range of industries.

The core team's passion for space and satellite engineering fuels their mission, along with a firm belief in the transformative power of small, cost-effective satellites.

Simera Sense has meticulously engineered a suite of cameras that are not only optimally sized, but also configurable for diverse missions. These cameras comply with the leading standardized satellite bus interfaces and data formats. For more information, contact [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Sidus Space, Inc.