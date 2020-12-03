On Target Laboratories Announces the Appointment of Tommy Lee as Vice President, Clinical Operations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Target Laboratories, Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company developing fluorescent markers to target and illuminate cancer during surgery, today announced that Tommy Lee, MSHS has joined the Company as Vice President, Clinical Operations. Most recently, Mr. Lee served as Vice President, Clinical Operations for TissueTech, a leader in tissue regenerative medicine.

"As we continue to develop On Target's innovative imaging technology, we look forward to Tommy joining the On Target team," said Christopher Barys, President and CEO of On Target Laboratories. "His contributions will be critical to our mission to intra-operatively visualize cancer and extend the benefits of more complete resections to more cancer patients."

"I am excited for the opportunity to join On Target Laboratories at such a pivotal stage and contribute to the mission of improving surgical outcomes for cancer patients," said Mr. Lee.

Mr. Lee brings over 20 years of healthcare industry experience to On Target Laboratories. In addition to his previous role as Vice President, Clinical Operations at TissueTech, Mr. Lee has previously led clinical operations teams at Smith & Nephew, Healthpoint Biotherapeutics, and Amgen. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Abilene Christian University and a Master of Science in Health Sciences with a focus in Clinical Research Administration from The George Washington School of Medicine.

About On Target Laboratories, Inc.

On Target Laboratories discovers and develops fluorescent markers to target and illuminate cancer during surgery so it can be removed more completely. Their intraoperative molecular imaging technology, based on the pioneering work of Philip S. Low, PhD, reduces the uncertainty associated with finding and removing diseased tissue during medical procedures, empowering surgeons to provide a more accurate and complete surgical resection. Pafolacianine sodium, the Company's first product, is currently under development for use during surgery for ovarian and lung cancer and is not yet approved. For more information visit www.ontargetlabs.com.

