On Target Laboratories Founder Philip Low Receives Legacy Award from the American Lung Association

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Philip S. Low, Founder and Chief Science Officer of On Target Laboratories, Inc., will receive the Indiana American Lung Association's (ALA) Legacy Award for his lifetime and innovative work on targeted molecules. The annual Indiana ALA Legacy Award is given to individuals or organizations whose accomplishments are contributing to ending lung cancer and will be presented to Dr. Low at the ALA's "Evening of Promise Gala" in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 13.

Dr. Low invented CYTALUX as part of his founding work with On Target Laboratories, a privately held biotechnology company whose mission is to illuminate cancer so it can be removed completely.

"We are proud that our Founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Low, is being celebrated for his dedication and innovative work to illuminate cancer during surgery," said Ben Lundgren, Chief Executive Officer of On Target Laboratories. "His invention of CYTALUX has the potential to transform the standard of care for surgical treatment and prognosis for people with lung cancer."

"I am honored to be receiving this year's Legacy Award from the Indiana American Lung Association," said Dr. Low. "Alongside my colleagues at On Target Laboratories and my research team at Purdue University, I am passionate about the work we're doing to improve treatment for those with lung cancer and other cancers, and we hope to build on what we've already achieved."

Each year, nearly 250,000 Americans are diagnosed with lung cancer. The gold standard treatment option is surgical resection, yet surgeons are not always able to identify and remove all cancerous lesions with traditional methods, resulting in as high as a 55% recurrence rate1. CYTALUX has been clinically proven to help surgeons detect additional lung cancer that would not have been detected otherwise.

Terri Ann DiJulio, a lung cancer patient who participated in On Target Laboratories' Phase 3 trial evaluating the use of CYTALUX in lung cancer, is also being celebrated as the Indiana ALA's patient honoree. As part of the randomized trial, Terri Ann received CYTALUX prior to her surgery, which enabled her surgeon to localize a previously unidentified malignant tumor for removal. Terri Ann is passionate about lung cancer advocacy, helping other cancer patients and raising awareness about the need for increased federal funding for the disease.

About the American Lung Association

Founded 120 years ago, the American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. It is focused on defeating lung cancer, creating a tobacco-free future, championing clean air for all and improving the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families.

About On Target Laboratories, Inc.

On Target Laboratories discovers and develops targeted intraoperative molecular imaging agents to illuminate cancer during surgery. Their molecular imaging technology, based on the pioneering work of Philip S. Low, PhD, Purdue University's Presidential Scholar for Drug Discovery and the Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, is comprised of a near-infrared dye and a targeting molecule, or ligand, that binds to receptors overexpressed on cancer cells. The imaging agents illuminate the cancerous tissue, which may enable surgeons to detect more cancer that otherwise may have been left behind.

CYTALUX, the company's first product, received FDA approval of a New Drug Application for ovarian cancer in November 2021 and a supplemental New Drug Application for lung cancer in December 2022. CYTALUX targets the folate receptors commonly found on many cancers, binds to the cancerous tissue, and illuminates under near-infrared light. A single dose of the agent is administered via intravenous infusion prior to surgery and assists surgeons in visually identifying additional cancerous tissue to be removed during the operation. For more information visit www.ontargetlabs.com and www.cytalux.com.

