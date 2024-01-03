On Target Laboratories Names Scott Huennekens as Executive Chairperson of the Board

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Target Laboratories, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing intraoperative molecular imaging agents to target and illuminate cancer during surgery, today announced the appointment of Scott Huennekens as Executive Chairperson of the Board.

Scott Huennekens, Executive Chairperson of the Board, On Target Laboratories

A 30-year veteran in the healthcare technology industry, Huennekens has played a pivotal role in more than 20 MedTech companies, including CEO, chairperson, board member, entrepreneur, and investor, with market valuations totaling over $30B and impacting greater than 20 million patient lives. He currently serves on the board of directors for multiple venture backed start-ups.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to On Target Laboratories as the Executive Chairperson of the Board," said Ben Lundgren, President and CEO of On Target Laboratories. "His extensive experience and leadership in the healthcare industry make him an invaluable addition to our team. Scott's history in introducing novel, transformative technology into healthcare is ideally suited for our aspirations for On Target Laboratories."

Mr. Huennekens expressed his enthusiasm for joining On Target Laboratories, stating, "I am honored to be part of On Target Laboratories, a company at the forefront of intraoperative molecular imaging. The work being done here has the potential to transform cancer surgery and make a significant impact on patient outcomes. I look forward to working with the talented team at On Target Laboratories and contributing to the company's continued success."

About On Target Laboratories, Inc.

On Target Laboratories discovers and develops targeted intraoperative molecular imaging agents to illuminate cancer during surgery. Their molecular imaging technology, based on the pioneering work of Philip S. Low, PhD, Purdue University's Presidential Scholar for Drug Discovery and the Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, is comprised of a near-infrared dye and a targeting molecule, or ligand, that binds to receptors overexpressed on cancer cells. The imaging agents illuminate the cancerous tissue, which may enable surgeons to detect more cancer that otherwise may have been left behind.

CYTALUX, the company's first product, received FDA approval of a New Drug Application for ovarian cancer in November 2021 and a supplemental New Drug Application for lung cancer in December 2022. CYTALUX targets the folate receptors commonly found on many cancers, binds to the cancerous tissue, and illuminates under near-infrared light. A single dose of the agent is administered via intravenous infusion prior to surgery and assists surgeons in visually identifying additional cancerous tissue to be removed during the operation. For more information visit www.ontargetlabs.com and www.cytalux.com.

SOURCE On Target Laboratories, Inc.