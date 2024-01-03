On Target Laboratories Names Scott Huennekens as Executive Chairperson of the Board

News provided by

On Target Laboratories, Inc.

03 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Target Laboratories, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing intraoperative molecular imaging agents to target and illuminate cancer during surgery, today announced the appointment of Scott Huennekens as Executive Chairperson of the Board.

Continue Reading
Scott Huennekens, Executive Chairperson of the Board, On Target Laboratories
Scott Huennekens, Executive Chairperson of the Board, On Target Laboratories

A 30-year veteran in the healthcare technology industry, Huennekens has played a pivotal role in more than 20 MedTech companies, including CEO, chairperson, board member, entrepreneur, and investor, with market valuations totaling over $30B and impacting greater than 20 million patient lives. He currently serves on the board of directors for multiple venture backed start-ups.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to On Target Laboratories as the Executive Chairperson of the Board," said Ben Lundgren, President and CEO of On Target Laboratories. "His extensive experience and leadership in the healthcare industry make him an invaluable addition to our team. Scott's history in introducing novel, transformative technology into healthcare is ideally suited for our aspirations for On Target Laboratories."

Mr. Huennekens expressed his enthusiasm for joining On Target Laboratories, stating, "I am honored to be part of On Target Laboratories, a company at the forefront of intraoperative molecular imaging. The work being done here has the potential to transform cancer surgery and make a significant impact on patient outcomes. I look forward to working with the talented team at On Target Laboratories and contributing to the company's continued success."

About On Target Laboratories, Inc.

On Target Laboratories discovers and develops targeted intraoperative molecular imaging agents to illuminate cancer during surgery. Their molecular imaging technology, based on the pioneering work of Philip S. Low, PhD, Purdue University's Presidential Scholar for Drug Discovery and the Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, is comprised of a near-infrared dye and a targeting molecule, or ligand, that binds to receptors overexpressed on cancer cells. The imaging agents illuminate the cancerous tissue, which may enable surgeons to detect more cancer that otherwise may have been left behind.

CYTALUX, the company's first product, received FDA approval of a New Drug Application for ovarian cancer in November 2021 and a supplemental New Drug Application for lung cancer in December 2022. CYTALUX targets the folate receptors commonly found on many cancers, binds to the cancerous tissue, and illuminates under near-infrared light. A single dose of the agent is administered via intravenous infusion prior to surgery and assists surgeons in visually identifying additional cancerous tissue to be removed during the operation. For more information visit www.ontargetlabs.com and www.cytalux.com.

SOURCE On Target Laboratories, Inc.

Also from this source

On Target Laboratories Secures $30 Million for Commercialization of CYTALUX® (pafolacianine) injection

On Target Laboratories Secures $30 Million for Commercialization of CYTALUX® (pafolacianine) injection

On Target Laboratories, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing intraoperative molecular imaging agents to target and illuminate...
On Target Laboratories Granted New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) for CYTALUX® (pafolacianine) injection in Ovarian and Lung Cancer Indications

On Target Laboratories Granted New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) for CYTALUX® (pafolacianine) injection in Ovarian and Lung Cancer Indications

On Target Laboratories, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing intraoperative molecular imaging agents to target and illuminate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.