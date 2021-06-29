On The Eve Of Turning 100 Dickies® Launches "Dickies Icons"

"No other collection of apparel has been worn, loved and respected quite like Dickies Icons," said Kathy Hines, VP of Global Marketing for Dickies. "We see these five styles as a symbol of individuality and universality, the ultimate expression of personal style – worn by the originators who make and shape our world year after year."

Dickies' nearly 100 years of heritage in workwear and its continuously evolving cultural relevance can best be captured in the brand's five most iconic styles:

The 874 Work Pant, a universal essential, evolved from the original Dickies 100 percent cotton work pant. Redeveloped in the 1960s to be practically indestructible with a perfect mix of 65/35 poly cotton blend, the 874's durability has been tried and tested by workers and skaters alike for over 50 years.

Dickies partnered with global creative agency This Here to produce "Dickies Icons" which will launch through a multi-platform marketing campaign in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, through global digital, social and custom content that personifies "Dickies Icons." Amplifying the celebration, Dickies partnered with Los Angeles retailer Fred Segal to launch a 1,500 sq. ft. immersive Dickies pop-up shop open now through August 15, 2021, designed in partnership with global brand experience agency SGK.

"Dickies Icons" are available for purchase internationally via Dickies.com. Follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok to learn more @dickies.com.

About the Dickies® Brand

Founded in 1922 in Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with the tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global community of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own. For nearly 100 years and available in over 100 countries, what began as a humble workwear company has grown into a worldwide force, weaving together cultural movements with a rigorous commitment to straightforward style and long-lasting ingenuity. For more information, please visit dickies.com.

