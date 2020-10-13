On the Heels of Hunger Action Month, Fresh Thyme Market, with Help from Fresh Thyme Customers, Donates Over One Million Dollars to Local Food Banks

Since July, Fresh Thyme has been hosting a Round Up at the Register program across all of their store locations, giving customers the opportunity to donate while they shop. The funds from this Round Up program, paired with a donation directly from Fresh Thyme's charitable foundation, will be given to food banks to help provide food and services to those in need. Many households rely on their local food banks, as well as other hunger relief programs, for food assistance as many experiencing food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs.

"This past year has challenged our communities in unimaginable ways," says Fresh Thyme Market President, Gerald Melville. "And this new normal has spotlighted the fact that we are all just a step away from needing food assistance," he continues. "I am incredibly proud of our team members and customers for their part in our Round Up program, this donation is truly a culmination of all of our efforts. Together we can make a difference in the fight against hunger."

Fresh Thyme is a longtime partner of Feeding America and their affiliated food relief members. In September, Fresh Thyme announced a donation of $125,000 to the St. Louis Area Foodbank School-Based Market Program, a program with the goal of alleviating child hunger through the provision of food to children and their families in their local schools. In addition, in April, Fresh Thyme donated $36,000 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, the local food bank of Fresh Thyme's headquarters.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, hundreds of bulk food items, frozen and dairy products including hundreds of plant-based options, health-focused vitamin and supplement products, and its own line of organic and natural private label products. Fresh Thyme has 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest. Learn more at freshthyme.com . Keep in touch by liking us at facebook.com/freshthymemarket , and following us at twitter.com/freshthymefm .

1 Schanzenbach, D. W., & A. Pitts. (2020). How much has food insecurity risen? Evidence from the Census Household Pulse Survey. Institute for Policy Research Rapid Research Report. https://www.ipr.northwestern.edu/documents/reports/ipr-rapid-research-reports-pulse-hh-data-10-june-2020.pdf

