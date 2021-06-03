On the Heels of Significant Growth, C4® Energy Bolsters its Senior Beverage Leadership With the Appointment of Coca-Cola Alum, Kyle Thomas as EVP & GM of Beverage

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global leader in active health and wellness, today announces impressive distribution growth of its leading performance energy brand, C4® Energy, to include 1,800 new Kroger stores throughout the United States. C4® Energy fans will now be able to purchase a variety of C4® Energy products across Kroger locations, including top selling flavors Frozen Bombsicle and Strawberry Watermelon. In the first half of 2021, C4® Energy, the #1 Pre Workout in the world and fastest growing energy drink brand,1 will have added 20,000 new doors for its beverage lineup. The key to this expansion is building on C4® Energy's long-standing relationship with vital accounts including Kroger, where the brand has been the leader in pre workout sports nutrition. C4® Energy's additional market gains include expanded U.S. distribution to new regions and additional awarded door counts within existing markets at 7-Eleven, Circle K, Safeway & Albertson, Casey's, Murphy Oil, Food Lion, among many others.

"Since launching the C4® Energy brand, we have been able to build relationships with both our retailers and loyal fans by creating great tasting, performance-based products that are made with only the highest quality ingredients," said Doss Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt. "Our continued growth is a testament to C4® Energy successfully delivering on its promise to provide a newer brand of energy that is differentiated both in its functionality and overall consumer experience."

To further build C4® Energy expansion in the U.S., Nutrabolt announces the appointment of its new Executive Vice President and General Manager of Beverage, Kyle Thomas, to lead sales & strategy efforts for C4® Energy. Thomas joins the company with over 22 years of experience, rooted within the Coca-Cola system, having helped to scale brands like: Honest Tea, Zico, Topo Chico, Hansen's and Hubert's. In this new role, Thomas will lead the dedicated beverage sales team and helm the brand's retail expansion.

"C4® Energy is a legacy powerhouse brand with products that truly deliver results. I am looking forward to being part of the team," said Kyle Thomas, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Beverage of Nutrabolt. "With 20,000 new doors of distribution gained this year, a larger sales force, and new marketing campaigns, C4® Energy expects to continue leading the new breed of functional energy drinks in 2021 and beyond."

"Our consumers are loving the C4® Energy product line-up and so many amazing retail partners are placing their trust in our brand to partner with them to build the category, said John Herman, Chief Commercial Officer of Nutrabolt. "As we expand distribution our investments in people will be a critical competitive advantage for us. We are thrilled to welcome Kyle Thomas to the C4® Team. He exemplifies so many of our core values and will make an immediate impact."

To find a retailer, please visit C4Energy.com.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a global leader in active nutrition and better-for-you performance beverages, known and trusted by millions of active individuals, fitness fanatics, elite athletes, and people looking to optimize their performance in all aspects of life in and out of the gym. The company's portfolio includes industry-leading sports nutrition brands: Cellucor® – the original maker of C4®, the bestselling pre-workout in America, and XTEND® - the number one BCAA brand in the world. The C4® product line has recently transcended the sports nutrition market to become the fastest growing performance energy beverage in the nation while accelerating its market share expansion within the sports nutrition category. Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 150 countries, is sold through the company's owned e-commerce platforms, and is available at leading retailers across the nation, including Walmart, Publix, Amazon, 7-Eleven, GNC, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, and the Vitamin Shoppe.

1 TTL US MULO+C, L52 wks through 4/18, *among brands with at least $40MM in sales

