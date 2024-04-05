On the occasion of ET Embassy Day, the Raelian Movement Champions Puerto Rico's Independence through the Establishment of an Extraterrestrial Embassy

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The International Raelian Movement, under the guidance of spiritual leader Maitreya Rael, proudly announces the 10th Annual ET Embassy Day, scheduled for April 6, 2024. This landmark event underscores a pivotal movement towards the establishment of an Embassy on Earth, dedicated to formally welcoming our extraterrestrial creators, the Elohim.

"For decades, the Raelian Movement has been at the forefront of advocating for the independence of territories overshadowed by colonial rule. Now, we envision Puerto Rico at the heart of humanity's most monumental project - hosting the Embassy for our extraterrestrial creators," stated Charly Urso, the Raelian Movement leader for Puerto Rico. "This privilege will not only bestow substantial economic benefits and opportunities upon Puerto Rico but will also mark it as the chosen nation for this unique honor."

The initiative aims to leverage Puerto Rico's talented workforce and its construction expertise to create an unparalleled architectural marvel. The Embassy will serve as a beacon of peace and a bridge between Earth and the Elohim, who are credited with engineering all life on our planet millennia ago.

"Embracing our extraterrestrial creators opens a new chapter for humanity, one filled with the promise of shared advanced knowledge and the potential for Earth to transform into a paradise," Urso elaborated. "Moreover, the nation blessed to host the Embassy will be under the Elohim's protection, emerging as a global center for spirituality and science for future generations."

ET Embassy Day is more than an event; it's a campaign to awaken the global community to the imminent arrival of our creators and to rally support for their welcoming.

"In contemplating the possibility of welcoming the Elohim to Puerto Rico, we invite everyone to join us in this visionary endeavor. This project isn't just about constructing a building; it's about forging connections between civilizations and sculpting a brighter future for humanity," Urso concluded.

The Raelian Movement is dedicated to preparing the world for this extraordinary encounter, believing firmly in the transformative impact it will have on global peace, scientific advancement, and spiritual enlightenment.

For more details, please visit: https://www.rael.org/events/et-embassy-day

