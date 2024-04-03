Raelians to celebrate 10th Annual ET Embassy Day as Milestone in Preparing for Extraterrestrials' Return

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world faces unprecedented challenges and questions the motives behind the institutions driving conflicts for profit, the need for systemic change is more apparent than ever. Amidst this backdrop, the spotlight turns to the obscured truths about our universe, notably the ongoing visits from extraterrestrial civilizations and the existence of UFOs, information hidden from us and only sparingly disclosed by governmental bodies.

The International Raelian Movement, under the guidance of spiritual leader and founder, Maitreya Rael, announces the 10th Annual ET Embassy Day, set to take place on April 6, 2024. This globally observed day aims to advance the groundbreaking project of establishing an Embassy to formally welcome our extraterrestrial creators back to Earth. This year's ET Embassy Day, marking a decade of dedication to this cause, promises to unveil significant progress in the journey toward realizing what is poised to become the most consequential project in human history.

Daniel Turcotte, the project director, highlights the increased interest and development in the Embassy project. "This year has been pivotal, with our efforts extending to discussions with foreign affairs and tourism ministers, politicians, and influential figures across various countries. The economic and societal benefits of hosting the Extraterrestrial Embassy are immense, sparking unprecedented enthusiasm among nations eager to be part of this historic endeavor," Turcotte explained.

Despite the strides made, the project stands at a critical juncture — the diplomatic phase. "The search is on for a host country willing to champion an Alternative Protocol to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and organize an international conference to discuss this new drafted protocol," Turcotte emphasized, noting the promising developments from recent governmental dialogues.

The increasing public and scientific acknowledgment of UFO phenomena, coupled with a surge in extraterrestrial craft sightings, signals a deliberate effort by the occupants to prepare humanity for imminent official contact. The ET Embassy Day seeks to raise awareness about this impending reality and to galvanize global support for welcoming our creators.

As the International Raelian Movement celebrates its 50th anniversary, the focus remains steadfast on its mission to inform humanity about the extraterrestrials' return. Establishing an Extraterrestrial Embassy represents a monumental step toward this goal, offering an unparalleled opportunity for diplomatic, scientific, and cultural advancements.

For more details, visit https://www.rael.org/events/et-embassy-day/

SOURCE Raelian Movement