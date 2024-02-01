ON THE ROCKS PREMIUM COCKTAILS EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH DEBUT OF NEW STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAIL

The Strawberry Daiquiri RTD marks On The Rocks' growing portfolio as the 10th permanent offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Rocks Premium Cocktails , the ready-to-serve cocktail brand developed by bartenders, has kicked off 2024 with its 10th permanent offering – The Strawberry Daiquiri, available nationally now.

On The Rocks reimagined a modern, contemporary take on the Strawberry Daiquiri, expertly blending premium ingredients for a refined cocktail experience ready-to-drink wherever you are. This refreshing mix of lush strawberry, tart lime, and smooth Cruzan® Rum delivers a perfectly balanced, vibrant result – like sunshine in a bottle. Just pour over ice and enjoy.

"On The Rocks is a leader in the premium-plus bottled cocktail segment because of the dynamic and upscale drink experiences we have brought to consumers," said Krista Kiisk, Marketing Director of On The Rocks at Beam Suntory. "The launch of our Strawberry Daiquiri builds on our success with the Classic Daiquiri Cocktail, further showcasing our commitment to taste, complexity, and the craftsmanship you would find at an elevated cocktail bar, in a convenient RTD bottle."

This new tropical spin is the tenth offering in the On The Rocks Cocktails craft-made lineup. With the goal of offering a portfolio that serves something for everyone, this rum-forward addition feeds the rising consumer tastes for tropical flavors, recently reported as the top trending profile for 2024 by Flavor Sum with conversations about 'tropical flavors' increasing 65% in the last year.1 Bring a taste of the tiki bar to your home bar, without any of the hassle.

The On The Rocks Strawberry Daiquiri is available now in 750ml, 375ml, and 200mL PET at 20% ABV nationwide. For additional information about On The Rocks, please visit www.ontherockscocktails.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails

On The Rocks Premium Cocktails was founded in 2015 when a group of restaurateurs left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made ready-to-serve bottled cocktails using only the most premium natural ingredients – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered in experiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

On The Rocks Cocktails established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industries. Life doesn't wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar to you. On The Rocks is currently available nationwide in now ten popular cocktails including all-new The Strawberry Daiquiri, The Aviation, The Cosmopolitan, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, The Mai Tai, The Manhattan, The Espresso Martini, The Classic Daiquiri, Margarita, and The Old Fashioned.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

1Source: FlavorSum, 2024 Food & Beverage Trends: Flavors that captivate and Connect.

