ON THE ROCKS™ Premium Cocktails Launches New Ready-To-Serve Lemon Drop Martini

The bartender-crafted On The Rocks™ Lemon Drop Martini features a harmonious blend of vibrant citrus and delicate herbal notes, with smooth EFFEN® Vodka.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails , known for bringing bar-quality cocktails to any setting, is kicking off the year with an exciting new addition to its lineup: Lemon Drop Martini, now available nationwide as a permanent offering.

This Lemon Drop Martini is expertly crafted for the perfect blend of a classic taste and striking elevation for any occasion. Crisp and invigorating with a delicate sweetness, the cocktail features layers of bright lemon, subtle notes of basil and elderflower, and a touch of vanilla for a smooth finish. Simply pour over ice to enjoy or shake with ice and strain into a martini glass, garnished with a trimmed lemon twist and a sugar rim for an elevated experience.

"Our cocktail lovers have spoken loud and clear—the Lemon Drop Martini is one of On The Rocks' most requested cocktails on social media," said Carol Robert, managing director of U.S. Ready-to-Drink at Suntory Global Spirits. "We have crafted a cocktail that not only meets expectations but sets the standard of exceptional cocktail experiences everywhere the bartender isn't. This timeless yet elevated addition reflects On The Rocks' dedication to delivering excellence and craftsmanship in every pour."

"The Lemon Drop Martini is a timeless cocktail, and I'm thrilled to introduce its effortless elegance in a ready-to-serve format," said On The Rocks™ brand ambassador Joaquín Simo. "The classic Lemon Drop starts and finishes very clean and dry, while the On The Rocks Lemon Drop gently accents that essential dryness with hints of floral, herbal, and spice notes. It's the Lemon Drop you know and love, reimagined to match today's growing appreciation for botanical flavors ."

The new cocktail is designed to complement spring's flavors, whether as a standalone indulgence or paired with seasonal garnishes like lemon and elderflower. With its bright and zesty profile, the Lemon Drop Martini is like sipping on a ray of sunshine—balancing fruity freshness with sophisticated complexity.

The On The Rocks™ latest release is available now in 375mL and 750mL at 20% ABV nationwide. For additional information about On The Rocks™, please visit www.ontherockscocktails.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails

On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails was founded in 2015 when a group of restaurateurs and award-winning bartenders left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made ready-to-serve bottled cocktails using only the most premium natural ingredients – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered in experiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

On The Rocks™ Cocktails established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industries. Life doesn't wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar to you. On The Rocks™ Cocktails are currently available nationwide in nine popular bottled expressions including The Cosmopolitan, Margarita, Old Fashioned, The Espresso Martini, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, The Strawberry Daiquiri, The Mai Tai, The Aviation, and The Manhattan. Limited releases include The Spiced Pear Whiskey Sour, The Blue Hawaiian, and The Tequila Espresso Martini.

About Suntory Global Spirits: As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com .

