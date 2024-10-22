ON THE ROCKS™ PREMIUM COCKTAILS RELEASES NEW LIMITED-TIME OFFERING: SPICED PEAR WHISKEY SOUR

A Fall-Inspired Twist on the Classic Whiskey Sour, Perfect for the Cooler Months

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Rocks Premium Cocktails , the bartender-created, ready-to-serve cocktail brand, is excited to introduce its latest offering – the Spiced Pear Whiskey Sour, a limited-edition cocktail now available in select markets nationwide.

Drawing inspiration from seasonal flavors, this distinctive twist on the classic Whiskey Sour blends citrus lemon, caramelized pear, and a custom spice mix of cinnamon, brown sugar, allspice, and rosemary, all expertly crafted on a foundation of Old Overholt Rye Whiskey .

Continuing its tradition of reimagining classic cocktails, On The Rocks presents a fall-inspired interpretation of the Whiskey Sour, crafted to capture the warmth and comfort of the cooler months. This limited-time offering balances premium rye whiskey with rich autumnal flavors, creating a cocktail that's both perfect for fall and versatile enough to enjoy throughout the year. Simply pour over ice and garnish with a slice of pear or a cinnamon stick for an elevated experience.

"This cocktail perfectly captures the essence of the season with its warm blend of spices, caramelized pear, and the bold, smooth depth of Old Overholt Rye Whiskey," said Carol Robert, Managing Director Ready-To-Drink at Suntory Global Spirits. "Our goal was to craft a cocktail that embodies the inviting spirit of fall while upholding the premium quality and craftsmanship On The Rocks is known for. The limited-edition cocktail is an ideal addition to both festive seasonal celebrations and laid-back autumn gatherings."

The packaging introduces a thoughtful innovation with 'Scratch & Smell' technology, allowing consumers to experience the enticing aromas of pear and warm spices right at the time of purchase. This immersive feature enhances the consumer experience, drawing shoppers in and setting the stage for a truly memorable cocktail moment before the first sip.

About On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails

On The Rocks Premium Cocktails was founded in 2015 when a group of restaurateurs and award-winning bartenders left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made ready-to-serve bottled cocktails using only the most premium natural ingredients – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered in experiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

On The Rocks Cocktails established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industries. Life doesn't wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar to you. On The Rocks Cocktails are currently available nationwide in ten popular bottled expressions including The Blue Hawaiian, The Strawberry Daiquiri, The Aviation, The Cosmopolitan, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, The Mai Tai, The Manhattan, The Espresso Martini, Margarita, and The Old Fashioned.

The On The Rocks Spiced Pear Whiskey Sour is available now in 375mL at 20% ABV in select markets. For additional information about On The Rocks, please visit www.ontherockscocktails.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Suntory Global Spirits' core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Suntory Global Spirits, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com .

SOURCE On The Rocks Cocktails