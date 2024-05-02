On the Verge Features Rock Climbers at Loggerheads With Timber Titans on Documentary Showcase

Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presented the documentary On the Verge

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the documentary On the Verge.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

On the Verge captures breathtaking footage of rock climbers scaling sheer granite walls in British Columbia, but whose biggest challenge is in struggling to protect the pristine forests and old-growth trees from the devastating onslaught of the timber industry.

Directed by Robin Munshaw and set in the stunningly beautiful mountains of British Columbia, On the Verge sheds light on a small group of pioneering rock climbers who spent decades establishing routes on some of the largest granite walls in Canada. But as the last stands of old-growth trees in these valleys come under threat of logging, the climbing community faces the uncertain future of a place that has come to define their lives and legacies.

On the Verge is the winner for Best Director at the Four Seasons Film Festival, the winner for Best Mountain Culture Film at the Nordic Adventure Film Festival and was an official selection at numerous other prestigious film festivals.

ABOUT ROBIN MUNSHAW

Born and raised in the Coast Mountains, Robin has spent a life steeped in the outdoors. From an early age, he began to appreciate capturing the beauty of British Columbia's west coast and eventually turned the passion into a full-time film career.

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

For more information, visit Scientology.tv/docs .

