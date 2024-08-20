On Track Partners Acquires Fairmount Door Corporation

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Partners is pleased to announce our most recent partnership with Fairmount Door Corporation ("Fairmount Door"), a leading commercial and residential garage door contractor with offices in Marion and Lafayette, IN.

On Track Partners is a leader in residential garage door installation, service and repair founded out of an initial investment from NorthCurrent Partners in early 2022. NorthCurrent Partners invests in businesses that align with the firm's operating practices and have the potential for continued growth, long-term success, and value creation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fairmount Door Corporation into the On Track Partners family," said Brad Goodwin, President of On Track Partners. "Fairmount Door has a long-standing history of providing exceptional service and high-quality products to their customers. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our values, and we are excited about the growth opportunities this partnership will bring. Together, we will continue to deliver top-notch garage door solutions and expand our reach in the Indiana market."

Fairmount Door Corporation has been a trusted name in the garage door industry for nearly half a century. Founded in 1975, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and residential garage doors. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and quality craftsmanship, Fairmount Door has earned a loyal customer base and a reputation for reliability and excellence. The company operates out of two key locations in Marion and Lafayette, IN, serving a broad customer base across the state.

"We are excited to join forces with On Track Partners," said Matt Hussong, President of Fairmount Door Corporation. " We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to enhance our service offerings, reach more customers, and continue to uphold the high standards at Fairmount Door. Our team looks forward to the future and the many opportunities that lie ahead."

About On Track Partners

On Track Partners is a group of leading garage door installation, service, and repair brands committed to a people-centric approach. Guided by core values of innovation, integrity, collaboration, and excellence, we empower our partners to drive transformative growth and exceptional service. Our mission is to invest in our people and embrace growth opportunities, ensuring unparalleled quality and redefining industry standards for years to come. More information about On Track Partners can be found at www.ontrackpartnersusa.com.

About NorthCurrent Partners

Based in New York City, NorthCurrent Partners is a private investment firm that seeks to partner with and grow companies in the United States. As the private equity arm of a family office, NorthCurrent brings certainty, flexibility, and speed to our transactions and investment partnerships. NorthCurrent's longer-term approach comes from its roots in growing a multi-generation family business. NorthCurrent focuses on business services, residential services, value-added distribution, and niche manufacturing. Further information about NorthCurrent can be found at www.northcurrentpartners.com.

