On Trend and On Point: New OtterBox Symmetry Series Styles Available Exclusively at Target

Designed to match your summer vibe, these Symmetry Series designs feature marbled gloss, flirty lace and opalescent hues in colors ranging from bold to demure and everything in between. Symmetry Series is easy to slip on and off iPhone with ease, so you can change your case to match your outfit or your mood.

"It's been a dream working with Target on designs that allow people to show off their personal style," said OtterBox Style and Design Product Manager Laura Felix. "Whether someone feels as mysterious as a unicorn, as cosmically connected as a wizard or just straight up elegant, we've got them covered. We've been inspired by the fashion-forward whimsy of Target."

OtterBox and Target designers came together to create this attractive lineup that feature six unique designs, including opalescent colors for the first time on an OtterBox case.

Nothing disrupts your look like a busted phone. In addition to being supremely sleek, Symmetry Series is a protective case that keeps iPhone looking fresh and stylish. The two-layer case slips easily in pockets and purses while a raised beveled edge keeps the touchscreen tucked away from harm during drops.1

These new Symmetry Series cases are available exclusively at Target for iPhone 7/8, $44.95, iPhone 7/8 Plus, $54.95, iPhone X, $44.95, iPhone 6/6s, $44.95 and iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus, $54.95. For more information, visit otterbox.com. To purchase, visit a Target store or target.com.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

1 Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection/Units Sold/Jan. 2014-June 2017

