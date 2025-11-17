On Utility Scam Awareness Day, PSEG Long Island Urges Customers to 'Slow Down. Verify. Stop the Scam.'

If someone calls and threatens to immediately shut off the power, it's likely fraudulent

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scammers are leveraging the stresses of the holiday season against households and businesses on Long Island and in the Rockaways, impersonating PSEG Long Island and area utilities and demanding immediate payment to prevent a shutoff. On Utility Scam Awareness Day, Nov. 19, PSEG Long Island urges customers to get wise to scammers' tactics and do the right thing if confronted with a demand for payment and a threat of imminent shutoff: "Slow Down. Verify. Stop the Scam."

Robert Vessichelli, lead investigator with PSEG Long Island Corporate Security, educates seniors in Huntington about common utility scams in February 2025.

"The theme of this year's Utility Scam Awareness Day is 'Slow Down. Verify. Stop the Scam' and we want all customers to stay vigilant against utility impostor scams," said Lou DeBrino, PSEG Long Island's vice president of Customer Operations. "It may be an advanced digital scam, an in-person scammer or a telephone call, but most scammers try to blindside you with an urgent problem in the hopes that you panic and miss all the clues that they're not who they appear to be. If you are unexpectedly contacted by someone claiming to be from PSEG Long Island and threatening to immediately shut off your power without payment, take a step back and contact PSEG Long Island independently to verify before acting."

"Scammers continue to evolve their tactics, often using urgency and threats to pressure customers into making rash decisions," said UUAS Executive Director Monica Martinez. "The 'Slow Down, Verify, Stop the Scam' framework is a simple, powerful tool designed to cut through that pressure, giving customers the confidence to pause and confirm any suspicious request before it's too late."

Many utility scammers demand immediate payment via web-based electronic payment services. PSEG Long Island does not accept external, web-based electronic payment services (outside of payments through My Account) as a method of payment.

What customers should know about payment scams

Scammers impersonating PSEG Long Island most frequently threaten to shut off power immediately unless payment is made.

Many scammers use phone "spoofing" technology to make their number display on your phone as "PSEG Long Island."

PSEG Long Island will never request that customers use one specific method of payment.

Scammers typically want their victims to transfer money via a web-based electronic payment service, a prepaid debit card, or even Bitcoin , sometimes asking people to buy a prepaid card at the nearest convenience store and then to read them the PIN over the phone.

, sometimes asking people to buy a prepaid card at the nearest convenience store and then to read them the PIN over the phone. PSEG Long Island does not accept web-based electronic payment services, prepaid debit cards or Bitcoin as payment.

as payment. Sometimes phone scammers will demand a deposit for a priority meter installation. PSEG Long Island does not require a deposit for meter installations.

If a customer has doubts about the legitimacy of a call or an email — especially one in which payment is requested — they should call the company directly at 1-800-490-0025.

In-person visits

Occasionally, scammers may go door to door impersonating PSEG Long Island employees, flashing a fake ID and/or claiming to be a utility collection representative. The impostors may wear "uniforms" or affix false company signs to their vehicles. The scammers generally ask for personal information, which real utility representatives do not do, or offer bogus discounts. Again, if customers have any doubts, they should not let the person in, and should call 1-800-490-0025 to verify.

PSEG Long Island employees must carry a company ID and present it when requested. If customers have doubts, they should not let the person into the house. PSEG Long Island employees are trained not to escalate the situation. If the person escalates their efforts to enter the home, customers should consider calling 911.

Fake websites

Some scammers purchase web domains that closely resemble the actual URL of a utility and create a fraudulent replica of the legitimate website. Their plan is to dupe users who click on these fake sites via search results, or type in an inaccurate web address. Once on the spoofed site, a visitor is presented a number of bill payment options, all pointing back to an outside bill pay site.

PSEG Long Island always uses the ".com" domain. Its real website can be found at psegliny.com.

New: Public vehicle charger scams

Recently, scammers have been placing fraudulent QR code stickers on publicly available electric vehicle charging stations. These stickers contain branding that makes them appear to be a legitimate way of activating the charger, directing customers to websites that ask for personal identifiable information (PII) and/or credit card information.

In some cases, these stickers may contain fraudulent branding from local electric utilities. PSEG Long Island does not currently offer any programs that require customers to interface with its website in order to activate a public vehicle charging station.

How actual PSEG Long Island reps handle phone calls

Customers should also know what PSEG Long Island will and won't discuss over the phone. A genuine PSEG Long Island representative will ask to speak to the Customer of Record. If that person is available, the representative will explain why they are calling and provide the account name, address and current balance. If the person on the phone does not provide the correct information, it is likely the customer is not speaking with a PSEG Long Island representative.

If the Customer of Record is not available, the PSEG Long Island representative will not discuss the account at all and ask that a message be left for the Customer of Record to call 1-800-490-0025.

PSEG Long Island is a member of Utilities United Against Scams, which continues to raise customer awareness of common scams and new scam tactics used by utility impostors. Through its work and with the help of customer reporting, UUAS has successfully helped to take more than 14,830 toll-free numbers used by scammers against utility customers out of operation.

For more information on various payment scams reported in the PSEG Long Island service area and around the country, visit psegliny.com/myaccount/customersupport/scamsandfraud.

