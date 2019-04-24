On World Meningitis Day, PatientPoint and Meningitis B Action Project Launch National Campaign to Drive Awareness, Vaccinations

CINCINNATI, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement leader PatientPoint® and the Meningitis B Action Project today launched a national campaign to drive awareness of Meningitis B (MenB) and the MenB vaccine—beginning in the doctor's office. Announced on World Meningitis Day, the campaign will deliver compelling MenB education and public service announcements to approximately 3,000 primary care waiting rooms nationwide throughout the year.

The Meningitis B Action Project was founded by two mothers who each lost a young, healthy daughter to MenB, a form of a life-threatening bacterial infection called meningococcal disease. Meningococcal disease is easily spread, can attack without warning and early symptoms are often mistaken for flu. The disease is mainly caused by five types of meningococcal bacteria (ABCWY) and is more common among teens and young adults ages 16-23. MenB is 3.5 times more common in college students versus non-college students.

Two types of meningitis vaccines are required to be fully immunized against meningococcal disease: the MenACWY vaccine and the MenB vaccine. While many U.S. youth receive the first vaccine, less than 10 percent of 16- to 18-year-olds have received at least one dose of the MenB vaccine. Importantly, MenB accounts for half of all meningococcal disease cases among 17- to 22-year-olds and 100 percent of all disease outbreaks on U.S. college campuses since 2011.

"We founded the Meningitis B Action Project to ensure fewer families have to endure losing a child to this completely vaccine-preventable disease," said Alicia Stillman, co-founder, Meningitis B Action Project. "By partnering with PatientPoint, we hope to reach even more parents, young adults and healthcare practitioners with the right information at the right place and at the right time to spark critical conversations about MenB and the MenB vaccine that will save lives."

Primary care practices taking part in the PatientPoint-Meningitis B Action Project campaign will feature an educational segment about MenB and the MenB vaccine as well as a public service announcement in their waiting rooms.

"As a nurse myself, I know firsthand the importance of a physician or nurse's advice to a patient," said Patti Wukovits, co-founder, Meningitis B Action Project. "It's critical that healthcare practitioners be informed about MenB and the MenB vaccine and actively discuss it with their patients."

PatientPoint and the Meningitis B Action Project are also working to expand their collaboration into the physician back office to provide HCP-focused messaging on the importance of talking to youth and families about MenB and the MenB vaccine.

"We are honored to partner with such a like-minded organization that believes in the power of education and doctor-patient engagement to change outcomes and lives," said PatientPoint Senior Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We look forward to furthering our collaboration with the Meningitis B Action Project to impact additional touchpoints within the physician office and beyond."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About Meningitis B Action Project

The Meningitis B Action Project is a joint initiative by two mothers who each lost their young, healthy daughters too soon to a now vaccine-preventable disease, Meningitis B. In 2012, high school senior Kimberly Coffey, 17, died one week before her graduation. In 2013, college sophomore Emily Stillman, 19, died just 36 hours after her first symptoms. The project aims to arm parents and young adults with the information to proactively talk to their healthcare provider about Meningitis B and the vaccine available to help prevent it, and to encourage the medical community, and school, college and university administrators to inform patients and students about the availability of the Meningitis B vaccine. Learn more at meningitisbactionproject.org.

SOURCE PatientPoint

Related Links

http://www.patientpoint.com

