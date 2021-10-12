On World Thrombosis Day, Medscape Education and International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis to Host Social Media Event to Raise Awareness of Blood Clots

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education will collaborate with the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) in a World Thrombosis Day Twitter Chat Wednesday, October 13, to raise awareness about prevention and risks of blood clots. The event begins on Twitter at 11 am, Eastern Time.

Click here for more information on the Twitter Chat: https://www.worldthrombosisday.org/action/world-thrombosis-day-2020-twitter-chat/

World Thrombosis Day focuses attention on risk factors, prevention and current treatments for thrombosis, commonly known as blood clots. For a third consecutive year, Medscape Education will participate as a guest media host on the ISTH Twitter event in an interactive digital discussion that previously has garnered more than 100 million impressions.

Medscape Education will offer information and educational resources and interact with followers through the hashtags #WTDay21 and #ClotChat. Several topics will be explored, including COVID-19 and thrombosis, cancer-associated thrombosis, and gender-specific risks.

"Medscape Education is proud to be collaborating once more with ISTH, and we're looking forward to participating in this year's World Thrombosis Day Twitter chat. Leveraging social media for this special event allows us to share vital information about thrombosis risk with an engaged global audience of healthcare professionals, patients, and survivors," said Adrian Duncan, Group Vice President, Medscape Education.

To join the discussion, follow Medscape and World Thrombosis Day on Twitter @MedscapeCME @ThrombosisDay or through the hashtags #ClotChat and #WTDay21. The planned chat questions can be viewed here.

For more information on World Thrombosis Day, visit https://www.worldthrombosisday.org.

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

About ISTH

Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions related to thrombosis and hemostasis. ISTH is an international professional membership organization with more than 7,000 clinicians, researchers, and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 100 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, research activities, meetings and congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees, and World Thrombosis Day on October 13. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org.

