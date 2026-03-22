On World Water Day 2026, Waterdrop Filter and The Water Project Mark Ninth Year of Partnership for Clean Water and Stronger Communities

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Filter ("Waterdrop" or "the Company"), a global leader in water purification, has announced the ninth year of its partnership with The Water Project to mark World Water Day 2026, which is observed every year on March 22. Aligning with this year's United Nations theme, "Water and Gender", the collaboration underscores the critical connection between water, women, and gender equality and reaffirms a long-term commitment to advancing clean water access and strengthening communities.

9 Years of Partnership Bringing Clean Water to Communities in Kenya

Since the partnership began, Waterdrop Filter and The Water Project have focused on providing access to safe water and supporting sustainable, community-driven solutions that improve health, education, and daily living conditions. The ninth year of collaboration marks a renewed commitment to long-term impact just as the global conversation about water expands to include equity and opportunity.

World Water Day 2026 highlights how water scarcity disproportionately affects women and girls, who often bear the responsibility of water collection which limits their time for education, income generation, and personal development. Safe and sustainable water access reduces these burdens, improves safety, and creates opportunities for families and communities to thrive.

One example of this impact is the Emachembe Primary School project in Western Kenya. With support from Waterdrop, a new borehole well now provides students and staff with a reliable, on-campus water source. The project also included the installation of new latrines and handwashing stations, along with sanitation and hygiene training for the school community. Together, these improvements contribute to healthier learning environments and reduced absenteeism.

12-year-old student Godsvilla is delighted with the change, sharing: "I will no longer get tired of carrying water from a distant water point." With water now available at school, students can concentrate harder on learning as they don't need to leave the campus to search for water. Teachers have also noted operational improvements. Senior teacher Rose Wakamira explained that access to water onsite helps reduce time wastage, supports the school's lunch program, and strengthens sanitation standards, ultimately lowering the risk of waterborne illness which leads to absenteeism.

Philip, President with Waterdrop Filter commented: "For Waterdrop, projects such as Emachembe of course represent necessary infrastructure building, but also reflect a broader vision of shared responsibility and long-term partnership. Access to clean water is foundational to dignity, health, and opportunity. As we enter the ninth year of our partnership with The Water Project, we remain committed to delivering water solutions and to supporting systems that will empower communities for generations."

Waterdrop Filter's ongoing collaboration with The Water Project reflects a belief that corporate responsibility extends beyond short-term giving. Through investments in durable infrastructure, community training, and local ownership models, the partnership aims to create ripple effects that strengthen resilience and advance gender equity over time.

As World Water Day 2026 focuses global attention on water and equality, Waterdrop Filter and The Water Project look ahead to the next chapter of their partnership that is focused on scaling sustainable solutions, deepening community engagement, and building a future where clean water supports opportunity for all.

About Waterdrop Filter

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter is a water purification company that offers solutions for homes, offices, and outdoor use. Its product range includes under-sink and countertop Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, pitchers, and whole-house filters. With the mission of making clean water accessible worldwide, Waterdrop Filter provides water filtration products trusted by over 40 million families globally. Learn more from www.waterdropfilter.com

SOURCE Waterdrop Filter