Waterdrop Filter Launches Spring Promotion to Refresh Home Water Quality

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Filter, a global leader in water purification technology, is launching its Spring Promotion across the U.S from March 25 to 31, featuring a lineup of high-performance filtration systems with special discounts. The campaign highlights practical, easy-to-integrate solutions that address everyday water concerns while supporting healthier living.

Waterdrop Filter Spring Promotion

As temperatures rise and daily routines shift, spring often prompts a reset in how people approach health and home environments. Seasonal cleaning, along with increased concerns around allergies and skin sensitivity, is bringing renewed attention to water quality. At the same time, issues such as PFAS contamination, aging pipes, and bottled water safety continue to shape consumer awareness.

In response, Waterdrop Filter is introducing spring discounts across its popular best-selling products to help address common water concerns, including PFAS, lead, and infrastructure-related risks.

Waterdrop G3P800 Tankless Reverse Osmosis System: Designed for medium to large households, this NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 58 & 372 certified system features 10-stage filtration, 800 GPD capacity, and UV sterilization, reducing 98% of PFOA, 99% of PFOS, and over 99% of lead while saving under-sink space with its tankless design. Now available at $699 (originally $999).

Designed for medium to large households, this NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 58 & 372 certified system features 10-stage filtration, 800 GPD capacity, and UV sterilization, reducing 98% of PFOA, 99% of PFOS, and over 99% of lead while saving under-sink space with its tankless design. Now available at $699 (originally $999). Waterdrop X12 Under-sink RO System : Built for high-demand homes, this flagship model offers 1200 GPD flow and 11-stage filtration that removes key contaminants (98.88% PFOA and 98.97% PFOS reduction) while retaining beneficial minerals for improved taste and daily use. Now available at $899 (originally $1299).

: Built for high-demand homes, this flagship model offers 1200 GPD flow and 11-stage filtration that removes key contaminants (98.88% PFOA and 98.97% PFOS reduction) while retaining beneficial minerals for improved taste and daily use. Now available at $899 (originally $1299). Waterdrop DLG-P Under Sink Water Filter System: A practical option for renters and first-time users, this system installs in minutes and features a dual-outlet design with strong PFAS reduction, including 99.7% PFOA and 99.6% PFOS removal. Now available at $99.99 (originally $119.99).

A practical option for renters and first-time users, this system installs in minutes and features a dual-outlet design with strong PFAS reduction, including 99.7% PFOA and 99.6% PFOS removal. Now available at $99.99 (originally $119.99). Waterdrop TSU Ultrafiltration System : A compact, eco-friendly solution that requires no electricity and produces zero wastewater. Its three-stage filtration helps reduce heavy metals such as lead while maintaining everyday usability. Now available at $139.99 (originally $189.99).

: A compact, eco-friendly solution that requires no electricity and produces zero wastewater. Its three-stage filtration helps reduce heavy metals such as lead while maintaining everyday usability. Now available at $139.99 (originally $189.99). Waterdrop Glass Water Filter Pitcher: A simple, no-install option made from high-quality glass, featuring five-stage filtration that reduces PFAS, chlorine, and heavy metals, ideal for daily hydration upgrades. Now available at $44.99 (originally $49.99).

With spring renewal underway, Waterdrop Filter encourages households to include water quality in home refresh priorities. By making trusted filtration solutions more accessible during this limited-time promotion, the brand aims to deliver reliable solutions and help households take a proactive approach to everyday water quality.For more information, consumers can explore available offers through Waterdrop Filter's official website and Amazon store.

About Waterdrop Filter

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter is a water purification company that offers solutions for homes, offices, and outdoor use. Its product range includes under-sink and countertop Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, pitchers, and whole-house filters. With the mission of making clean water accessible worldwide, Waterdrop Filter provides water filtration products trusted by over 40 million families globally. Learn more from www.waterdropfilter.com

SOURCE Waterdrop Filter