On Your Mark, Get Set, Go! In-Person runDisney Racing Returns to Walt Disney World Resort This Fall

As COVID-19 guidelines may change before the return to on-site running at Walt Disney World, race weekends may not include every element from previous years; however, there will by some exciting new elements this season to enhance the runner experience. New runDisney offerings include:

run Disney Springtime Surprise Weekend : Each race season, the fourth weekend will be the run Disney Springtime Surprise Weekend, featuring new and evolving race themes and distances each year.

Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga: On the first morning of the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, runDisney will introduce Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga, a professionally led yoga session in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park before the theme park opens to help runners gear up for their races.

Virtual Races: All runDisney races will have a virtual race option, allowing runDisney fans across the country to participate in their favorite races, even if they are unable to run at Walt Disney World. Runners are encouraged to complete their race on the same morning of the on-site events as part of the runDisney community, and will receive the same finisher medal.

All Disney races will have a virtual race option, allowing Disney fans across the country to participate in their favorite races, even if they are unable to run at Walt Disney World. Runners are encouraged to complete their race on the same morning of the on-site events as part of the Disney community, and will receive the same finisher medal. Just for Kids: The runDisney Kids Races during each event weekend will become runDisney Kids Adventures, focused on health, fitness, and fun for kids.

Along with these new offerings, runDisney will bring back many things that make its races magical, including running through Walt Disney World theme parks, unique race weekend themes, special entertainment, and Disney-inspired finisher medals.

To kick it all off, the 2021 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, themed Wickedly Delicious, will celebrate beloved Disney villains and will feature the Disney Wine & Dine 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Disney Two Course Challenge (10K and half marathon), with in-person and virtual options available for all four. The Post-Race Party will cap off the weekend, allowing runners to celebrate their accomplishments with family and friends at EPCOT with exclusive, after-hours access to the park and the International Food & Wine Festival.

The theme of the 2022 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend will honor the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, and the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend theme will celebrate courage and kindness inspired by some favorite Disney princesses.

For more information about runDisney and the return of in-person running at Walt Disney World Resort, visit https://www.runDisney.com/.

