Onboard Systems Announces Canadian Launch Customers for its Airbus AS365/EC155 Cargo Hook Kit

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems International, LLC, a leading provider of innovative helicopter cargo hook equipment, announced that Talon Helicopters Ltd. and Qwest Helicopters, both in British Columbia, Canada, committed to purchase ten Airbus AS365/EC155 Replacement Cargo Hook kits during the 2024 HAI Heli-Expo tradeshow in Anaheim, California. The new Airbus AS365/EC155 Replacement Cargo Hook Kit is expected to receive FAA and Transport Canada STC certification this summer and will also be submitted to the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) for certification.

One of Talon Helicopters Airbus 365 aircraft on an external load mission

"Onboard has had a number of operator requests over the past few years for a replacement cargo hook kit for the Airbus AS365/EC155," said Mike Fox, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Onboard Systems. "This new kit was developed in response to these requests, and will give operators a cost-effective option to switch out their legacy hook system for a lighter, modernized external load mission solution backed by Onboard's industry-leading customer support."

According to Peter Murray, President of Talon Helicopters, "We're looking forward to working with Onboard for the fit-check testing, and ultimately getting the new Onboard equipment installed on our AS365 aircraft as soon as possible. Onboard's cargo hook equipment is easy to operate and maintain, and we appreciate the added safety and user-friendly features they build into their equipment."

"Our pilots, ground crew, and maintenance team really likes working with Onboard's cargo hook systems," said Zvonko Dancevic, Accountable Executive at Qwest Helicopters. "Their equipment is very reliable, and it's easy to get parts and support when we need it."

Onboard's new replacement cargo hook kit for the Airbus AS365/EC155 (P/N 200-498-00) features Onboard's signature TALON® Keeperless Cargo Hook. The lightweight, keeperless design eliminates the possibility of inadvertent loss of load due to dynamic rollout. The integrated Onboard Weighing System provides pilots with the exact weight of the load on the cargo hook via the C-40 Cockpit Indicator mounted in the cockpit, allowing them to safely maximize load efficiency while reducing airframe stress.

Onboard Systems looks forward to welcoming visitors at the Signia Aerospace Heli-Expo booth (1631) to answer questions about all of their external load mission equipment, including cargo hooks, load weighing systems, and HEC-specific equipment.

About Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems International, LLC ( www.onboardsystems.com ) is a leading global provider of external cargo handling equipment for civil and military rotorcraft. Onboard's portfolio of innovative, holistic cargo hook systems, human external cargo (HEC) systems, Onboard Weighing Systems and mission-specific remote equipment is factory-installed on over 30 helicopter models serving both OEM and aftermarket customers. Its lightweight, high-quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and flexible maintenance options. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington. Onboard Systems operates as a part of Signia Aerospace, a global integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace and defense industry.

About Talon Helicopters

Talon Helicopters Ltd. (www.taloncopters.com) is the leading supplier of helicopter services in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is the region's largest supplier of intermediate helicopters. Locally owned and operated in Richmond, Talon provides exceptional customer service and has a perfect safety record.

About Qwest Helicopters

Founded in 2002 with just two aircraft, Qwest Helicopters (www.qwestheli.com) has since expanded its operations to include 16 aircraft, including Bell 206 JetRangers, a Bell 205 A-1 Huey, Airbus AS350s and AS365N1 Dauphins. Qwest is focused on safety and providing exemplary service to our customers in the oil and gas sector, forestry, wildlife management, and more. Qwest is located in Fort Nelson, British Columbia.

