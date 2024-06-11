Once Again Nut Butter Wins the Mindful Awards

100% Employee-Owned Company is Recognized for its Transparent, Ethical and Sustainable Product

NUNDA, N.Y., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Again Nut Butter, spreading integrity since 1946, is the winner of the sixth annual Mindful Awards in the Nut Butter Product of the Year category. The independent recognition platform, which honors conscious CPG companies, received over two thousand nominations from all over the world this year, which were judged by their panel of marketing and culinary experts. Some of the winners from other categories include leading brands like Chobani, Dave's Killer Bread®, and Maple Hill.

Once Again Nut Butter, spreading integrity since 1976, wins the Mindful Awards.

The team of employee owners at Once Again Nut Butter take great pride in the high-quality nut and seed butter products they bring to market, but their real purpose, and what drives them every day, is the impact they can make on the planet and everyone they interact with. Once Again's commitment to environmental impact, social and supply chain justice and producing safe, quality foods is what defines the brand's Honest In Trade program, which looks at these three aspects of sustainability:

People: Everyone in Once Again's supply chain is treated fairly, from their employees to farm workers, and the company is active in its community, both locally and abroad.





Everyone in Once Again's supply chain is treated fairly, from their employees to farm workers, and the company is active in its community, both locally and abroad. Products: Once Again was the first nut butter company in the world to get SQF certified and their robust quality assurance program monitors internal practices, food safety and food quality. In addition, the team built an internal database that tracks commodities back to the supply chain, including the farmer.





Once Again was the first nut butter company in the world to get SQF certified and their robust quality assurance program monitors internal practices, food safety and food quality. In addition, the team built an internal database that tracks commodities back to the supply chain, including the farmer. Planet: Led by a dedicated Green Team, Once Again purchases solar and wind turbine credits to offset its electrical use, has an internal recycling program, makes its containers from partially recycled glass, and donates its food waste.

This past Earth Day, Once Again announced contracts with SedEx, which will provide Once Again's customers with full traceability into its suppliers and supply chain sustainability performance, plus HowGood, which will obtain each product's carbon footprint, making it easier to report on emissions, reduce environmental impact, and verify sustainability claims.

Said Gael J. B. Orr, Once Again's director of marketing. "For nearly 50 years, we've taken pride in producing products in the most ethical way possible, and we appreciate the Mindful Awards' recognition of this and for their role supporting like-minded CPG products."

About Once Again Nut Butter

Headquartered in rural upstate New York, Once Again Nut Butter produces organic and natural nut and seed butters for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers. The company manufactures its products in state-of-the-art, SQF certified facilities, with its peanut butters made in a dedicated facility separate from its tree nut and seed butters. The team continues to innovate with handcrafted, organic and gluten-free graham sandwiches and crackers for the snack aisle. Visit OnceAgainNutButter.com to learn more and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.

SOURCE Once Again Nut Butter