Once Upon A Coconut Names Mark Ellis Director of National Sales

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Coconut, one of the top coconut water brands has named Mark Ellis as Director of National Sales. Ellis, a 30-year veteran of CPG brands, was classically trained at The Coca-Cola Company. He is known for his expertise in launching disruptive emerging beverage brands, including Glaceau Vitamin Water, Bai brands, and Boxed Water.

Mark Ellis Dives in head first with coconut water disruptor Once Upon A Coconut as Director of National Sales

"We are really excited to have Mark join Once Upon A Coconut. His unmatched experience in the industry has given him an extensive understanding of both the distributor and retail world. And we believe his strategic vision for kickstarting OUAC's next phase speaks to how well he understands the brand and product," said Ray Burbige, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Sales at OUAC.

Ellis commented, "I am passionate about disruptive brands and OUAC is exactly that. With the coconut water category ripe for disruption, OUAC is perfectly positioned to own its place as the leader in the premium coconut water category. I am also excited to join such a great brand and team with such a compelling brand position."

When asked about his vision for OUAC, Ellis believes it is time to launch across natural and conventional retail. "The category is red hot and approaching $2.08 billion by 2024 as consumers adapt their hydration habits."

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon A Coconut, a subsidiary of The Neighborhood Beverage Company, is a premium coconut water with a purpose. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, Once Upon A Coconut offers four flavorsome varieties: Pure Coconut Water, Sparkling Coconut Water + Energy, Coconut Water + Chocolate, and Coconut Water + Pineapple. Refreshingly packed with potassium, nutrients, and electrolytes, Once Upon A Coconut is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. Available in 11oz. recyclable slim aluminum cans and 1 Liter Bottles (Pure only) currently sold online direct-to-consumer and at retail.

