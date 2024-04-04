Once Upon A Coconut Partners with Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine to Launch "1 Million Acts of Kindness" Nationwide Activation

ORLANDO, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ambitious move to foster a culture of kindness and community across the United States, Once Upon A Coconut, a leading coconut water brand in the health and wellness industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to making dreams come true. Together, they are launching the "1 Million Acts of Kindness" initiative, a groundbreaking nationwide activation aimed at encouraging individuals, communities, and organizations to participate in spreading acts of kindness.

Charlie Rocket embodies the spirit of dreams and positivity that he encourages in others. Once Upon A Coconut is committed to bringing consumers the pure, hydrating, and revitalizing benefits of coconut water through its variety of delicious flavors.

The "1 Million Acts of Kindness" event is scheduled for April 6th at 11am PST in Los Angeles, at the Dream Factory, 5856 Adams Blvd, Culver City, California. It aims to unite individuals in committing acts of kindness over 24 hours, fostering a nationwide positive impact and inspiring a year-long kindness movement. Participation is open to everyone via www.MillionActsOfKindness.com, where all acts of kindness will be recorded. And if possible, acts can also be performed at your local Sprouts Farmers Markets.

Once Upon A Coconut and Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine believe in the power of kindness to transform lives and communities. Through this partnership, they aim to leverage their networks, resources, and the collective spirit of their communities to initiate a wave of positive change and unity across the nation.

"Kindness is the simplest yet most powerful tool we have to make the world a better place," said Marc Sampogna, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Once Upon A Coconut. "By partnering with Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine for the '1 Million Acts of Kindness' initiative, we are taking a significant step towards creating a ripple effect of kindness that we hope will inspire others to join us in this mission."

Charlie Rocket, founder of Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Once Upon A Coconut represents a milestone in our journey to spread positivity and kindness across the nation. Together, we have the opportunity to touch the lives of millions and showcase the incredible impact that collective acts of kindness can have on our society."

Participants in the "1 Million Acts of Kindness" activation are encouraged to share their acts of kindness on social media using the hashtag #1MillionKindActs, creating a viral wave of positivity that showcases the unity and compassion of the American people.

For more information on how to participate in the "1 Million Acts of Kindness" initiative and to join Once Upon A Coconut and Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine in this monumental effort, please visit https://www.dreammachineusa.org/1000000-acts-of-kindness/.

Together, let's create a kinder, more compassionate world, one act of kindness at a time.

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon A Coconut is a brand dedicated to delivering the highest quality coconut water while sharing the enchanting story of its origin. From the tropical groves to your taste buds, Once Upon A Coconut takes consumers on a journey through taste, story, and mission. Committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing, the brand seeks to positively impact the world while providing a refreshing and delightful experience. For more information, visit https://onceuponacoconut.com/ .

About Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine

Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine is a non-profit organization founded by Charlie Rocket with the mission to inspire and fulfill dreams across America. Through acts of kindness, community projects, and dream fulfillment, the organization aims to spread hope and positivity, proving that dreams can come true with the power of belief and community support.

