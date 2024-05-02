Once Upon A Coconut Teams Up with Barry's to Bring Coconut Water to Its In-Studio Fuel Bars Nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Coconut, a leading provider of premium coconut water, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Barry's, the renowned fitness studio known for its high-intensity workouts. This collaboration will see Once Upon A Coconut's hydrating coconut water integrated into the shake offerings at all of Barry's in-studio Fuel Bars nationwide.

Revitalizing Fitness: Once Upon A Coconut’s refreshing, all-natua coconut water now enhancing smoothies at Barry’s Boot Camp Fuel Bars, fueling workouts with natural hydration. (PRNewsfoto/The Neighborhood Beverage Company, LLC)

This exciting partnership marries the refreshing, electrolyte-rich coconut water of Once Upon A Coconut with the health-focused, energizing shake recipes served at Barry's Fuel Bars. The initiative aims to enhance hydration and nutrition for fitness enthusiasts who are serious about their fitness goals and recovery.

"We are excited to team up with Barry's to bring a new layer of refreshment and nutrition to their already fantastic shake menu," said Matt Merson, Chief Sales & Strategy Officer of Once Upon A Coconut. "Our coconut water is all about natural hydration and health, making it the perfect complement to Barry's commitment to fitness and wellbeing."

Patrons can visit any of Barry's locations with Fuel Bars to taste the new and improved shakes powered by Once Upon A Coconut. This partnership promises to elevate the workout recovery experience, making every sip as beneficial as it is delicious.

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon A Coconut is dedicated to delivering the highest quality coconut water while sharing the enchanting story of its origin. From the tropical groves to your taste buds, Once Upon A Coconut takes consumers on a journey through taste, story, and mission. Committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing, the brand seeks to make a positive impact on the world while providing a refreshing and delightful experience. For more information, visit https://onceuponacoconut.com .

About Barry's

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles, it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World" to become not just a fitness leader but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With more than 84 studios spanning 14 countries, plus Barry's X – the brand's inaugural digital fitness experience and "Best At-Home Cardio Class" winner in the 2022 Women's Health Fitness Awards – Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry's floor work); and Barry's X, the first-of-its-kind digital fitness community, that features both Live and On-Demand classes, each with Express and Full Length versions. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit: https://www.barrys.com/.

