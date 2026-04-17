Once Upon a Farm Achieves WIC Approval in California, Reaching 20-State Milestone

Families enrolled in Women, Infants and Children nutrition program can now purchase Once Upon a Farm Baby Food Bowls and select pouches at certain retailers statewide

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BERKELEY, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Farm™, the mission-driven brand known for bringing organic, farm-fresh nutritious snacks and meals to families, is continuing its WIC™ expansion adding California to its growing list of state approvals. With this approval, Once Upon a Farm's Baby Food Bowls are now WIC-authorized in 20 states nationwide making it easier than ever for parents enrolled to access fresh, organic baby food for their little ones.

Once Upon a Farm Baby Food Bowls are the first and only organic, refrigerated baby food eligible for WIC. Post this Once Upon a Farm™, the mission-driven brand known for bringing organic, farm-fresh nutritious snacks and meals to families, is continuing its WIC™ expansion adding California to its growing list of state approvals

WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC™) and provides federal grants to States for supplemental foods, health care referrals and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.

A First-of-Its Kind Achievement

Once Upon a Farm Baby Food Bowls hold a distinction as the first and only line of organic, refrigerated baby food to be eligible under the WIC program. The commitment to raising the standard for childhood nutrition and proving that fresh, nutritious, baby food isn't just possible but accessible is in Once Upon a Farm's DNA.

Making Childhood Nutrition Healthier, Happier and More Equitable

Once Upon a Farm's participation in the WIC program reflects the company's mission to shape the future of food. A passion project from the beginning, Jennifer Garner, Co-Founder at Once Upon a Farm, reflects on this milestone. "We believe that every child deserves the best possible nutrition in their most critical early years. WIC authorization in California brings us one important step closer to that vision."

A True Parent's Ally

At its heart, Once Upon a Farm is built not only for children but to support parents, caregivers and families in making it easier to choose fresh, nutritious options they can feel good about. By earning WIC authorization across 20 states, Once Upon a Farm is removing barriers that have historically made it difficult to find baby food that is refrigerated, organic, non-GMO, with no added sweeteners and free from artificial flavors and colors. Those enrolled in WIC will no longer have to choose between convenience and quality, they can have both.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is WIC and who qualifies?

WIC (Women, Infants and Children) is a federally funded nutrition assistance program that provides food benefits to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to five years old who meet income eligibility requirements. Families can use WIC benefits to purchase approved food items at participating retailers.

Q: What Once Upon a Farm products are WIC-authorized?

Once Upon a Farm Baby Food Bowls are currently WIC-authorized in 20 states including California. WIC participants in eligible states can use their benefits to purchase Once Upon a Farm Baby Food Bowls at participating retailers.

Q: What states are Once Upon a Farm Baby Food Bowls WIC-authorized in?

Once Upon a Farm Baby Food Bowls are WIC-authorized in 20 states across the United States. States included are California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Q: Is Once Upon a Farm the first organic, refrigerated baby food approved under WIC?

Yes. Once Upon a Farm Baby Food Bowls are the first and only line of organic, refrigerated baby food to receive WIC authorization making them a first-of-its-kind option for families enrolled in the program.

Q: Where can I buy Once Upon a Farm Baby Food Bowls with WIC benefits in California?

Once Upon a Farm Baby Food Bowls are available at select retailers across California.

About Once Upon a Farm

Once Upon a Farm, PBC (NYSE: OFRM) is redefining the organic kids' food category and shaping the future of food. Guided by its mission to drive systemic improvement in childhood nutrition for a happier, healthier, more equitable world, the Company offers a portfolio of crave-worthy snacks and meals designed for children from babies through big kids. Every Once Upon a Farm product is organic, non-GMO, contains no added sugar and is free from artificial flavors and colors – just simple, real, nutritious food kids ask for and parents trust. For more information visit www.onceuponafarmorganics.com, follow @onceuponafarm on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

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SOURCE Once Upon a Farm, PBC