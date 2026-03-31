Once Upon a Farm Launches Five New Products Featuring Protein in Largest Portfolio Expansion to Date

Newly Launched Meat, Meat & Bone Broth and Legume Blends, Power Wheels, and Smoothies with Protein & Probiotics support families' evolving nutritional needs from first bites to school snacking

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BERKELEY, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Farm, the mission-driven brand known for bringing organic, farm-fresh nutritious snacks and meals to families, is bringing to market an innovative expansion of its pouch product portfolio to include Meat and Meat & Bone Broth, Legume Blends, Smoothies with Protein & Probiotics, as well as a new line of kids' shelf-stable snack bars, Power Wheels. These new organic food products crafted for children from baby through big kid will be available at select retailers and direct-to-consumer at onceuponafarmorganics.com beginning early April 2026.

Meat, Meat & Bone Broth and Legume Blends mark the next evolution of Once Upon a Farm’s signature pouches as the brand’s first-ever refrigerated, cold pressure protected meat pouches for babies. Once Upon a Farm introduced organic Smoothies with Protein & Probiotics for active, older kids, each delivering 4g of protein and added probiotics to help support immune health*, and real fruit and veggie ingredients. Once Upon a Farm is introducing organic Power Wheels, an aged-up evolution of the fan-favorite line, now reimagined as fun-sized soft and chewy bars made with 4g of protein, 100% whole-grain oats, and real fruit and veggie ingredients.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/once-upon-a-farm/9379951-en-once-upon-a-farm-launches-five-new-organic-nutritious-products

From the very beginning, Once Upon a Farm set out to be a parent's trusted ally at every stage of their little one's feeding journey. This new platform of nutrient-dense pouch options and snack bars continues Once Upon a Farm's mission to deliver the same farm-fresh flavors its community has always loved, now designed to support key development milestones through childhood, whether you're introducing solids, navigating toddler pickiness, or packing school lunches.

"As a parent, watching your child grow is made up of many small, meaningful moments, and food plays a big part in so many of them," said Cassandra Curtis, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Once Upon a Farm. "From introducing your baby to their first taste of protein to handing your six-year-old a snack before their first practice, we want to be there for every stage, bringing the same organic, farm-fresh nutrition families have trusted from the start. We're not just expanding our product portfolio; we're growing up right alongside your family."

Based on first party research, 72% of parents said they prefer their baby's meat puree to be fresh and refrigerated over highly processed and shelf stable. Once Upon a Farm's Meat and Meat & Bone Broth blends mark the next evolution of the brand's award-winning signature pouches as the first-of-its-kind refrigerated, cold-pressure protected, organic meat, fruit, and vegetable pouches formulated for babies.

Thoughtfully crafted for little ones' protein needs, the Meat and Meat & Bone Broth pouches deliver at least 4g of protein from high-quality meats, including grass-fed beef, free-range chicken and turkey, and raised with no added growth hormones*, no antibiotics, and year-round outdoor access**. Paired with vibrant herbs and spices, each recipe introduces flavor-forward nutrition to help support palate development from the first bite.

The new baby organic Meat pouch line includes five savory varieties in 3.5oz single serving pouches:

The new baby organic Meat & Bone Broth pouch line adds nourishment and flavor from organic beef bone broth or chicken bone broth, including three savory varieties in 3.5oz single serving pouches:

Once Upon a Farm's new organic Legume Blends rounds out the baby pouch expansion with plant-based protein from beans and pumpkin seeds with fruit and veggies in two satisfying combinations in 3.5oz single serving pouches:

Along with expanding its refrigerated baby pouch line, Once Upon a Farm introduced organic Smoothies with Protein & Probiotics for active, older kids, each delivering 4g of protein and added probiotics to help support immune health*, and real fruit and veggie ingredients. Available in two creamy, craveable flavors in 4oz single serving pouches:

Building on the brand's beloved Tractor Wheel Toddler Soft-Baked Bars, Once Upon a Farm is introducing organic Power Wheels, an aged-up evolution of the fan-favorite line, now reimagined as fun-sized soft and chewy bars made with 4g of protein, 100% whole-grain oats, and real fruit and veggie ingredients. The new line of Power Wheels will be available in four- and eight-packs in two kid-approved flavors:

Nearly half (46%) of U.S. parents with children ages three and younger say protein is an important attribute when choosing foods for babies and toddlers, according to Kantar Profiles/Mintel (December 2023). "As a child neurologist and development specialist, I know how important nutrition is in supporting children through so many stages of development, from the rapid brain development that happens in infancy to fueling busy school days filled with learning, play, and activity," said Dr. Shilpa Dass, Child Neurologist and Development Specialist. "Early childhood is a period of remarkable brain and body growth, and offering a variety of nutrient-dense foods, including protein, fruits, vegetables, and legumes, can help support growth, energy, and even palate development."

As always at Once Upon a Farm, all products are organic, non-GMO, contains no added sugar and is free from artificial flavors and colors – just simple, real, nutritious food the entire family will love. Once Upon a Farm's blog shares more information on The Importance of Protein for Kids and When and How to Introduce Meat to Babies. For more information about Once Upon a Farm and its new offerings, visit onceuponafarmorganics.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What makes Once Upon a Farm's Meat and Meat & Bone Broth pouches different from other baby food pouches?

Once Upon a Farm Meat and Meat & Bone Broth pouches stand out because they combine organic, fully cooked meat with fruit and vegetables in a refrigerated format. Each pouch is cold-pressure protected (HPP) to help preserve nutrients and farm-fresh flavor.

Q: Where can I buy Once Upon a Farm's new products?

Refrigerated baby pouches (Meat, Meat & Bone Broth, and Legume Blends) are sold in the baby food aisle coolers at select retailers.

Smoothies with Protein & Probiotics are sold in the dairy or produce aisles at select retailers.

Power Wheels soft-baked bars are sold in the kids' snack or bar aisle at select retailers.

All products will be available direct-to-consumer at onceuponafarmorganics.com.

Q: What ages are Once Upon a Farm Meat, Meat & Bone Broth and Legume Blends designed for?

Upon a Farm products are designed to support children from starting solids through school age:

Meat, Meat & Bone Broth, and Legume Blends: for babies 6 months and older; ideal for the first introduction to meat and/or legumes. Read more about these offerings here.



Smoothies with Protein & Probiotics and Power Wheels: for kids ages 4 years old and up, designed to support energy and active lifestyles. Read more about these offerings here.

Q: Are Once Upon a Farm products organic?

Yes, all products from Once Upon a Farm are USDA Organic and Non-GMO. In addition, everything from Once Upon a Farm contains no added sugar and is free from artificial flavors and colors.

Q: Where can I buy Once Upon a Farm products?

Once Upon a Farm is available nationwide at retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Target, Kroger, and more, as well as direct-to-consumer at onceuponafarmorganics.com.

*When paired with a healthy diet and active lifestyle

*Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones in poultry

**Per USDA Organic Standards

About Once Upon a Farm

Once Upon a Farm, PBC (NYSE: OFRM) is redefining the organic kids' food category and shaping the future of food. Guided by its mission to drive systemic improvement in childhood nutrition for a happier, healthier, more equitable world, the Company offers a portfolio of crave-worthy snacks and meals designed for children from babies through big kids. Every Once Upon a Farm product is organic, non-GMO, contains no added sugar and is free from artificial flavors and colors – just simple, real, nutritious food kids ask for and parents trust. For more information visit www.onceuponafarmorganics.com, follow @onceuponafarm on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

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SOURCE Once Upon a Farm, PBC