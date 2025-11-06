OncoHost Wins 'Proteomics Innovation of the Year' at the BioTech Breakthrough Awards

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Life Sciences & Biotechnology Innovation Around the World

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost , a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, today announced it has received "Proteomics Innovation of the Year" in the fifth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe.

OncoHost's PROphet® platform is a plasma-based tool that leverages proteomic pattern recognition, bioinformatics, and AI to support and enhance clinical decision-making for oncologists. The platform's initial offering - PROphetNSCLC®, is the first liquid biopsy proteomics test designed to guide immunotherapy treatment choices in late-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Available throughout the U.S., PROphetNSCLC® provides clinicians with actionable insights based on a single pre-treatment blood sample that captures dynamic biological processes in real time, enabling more personalized and effective therapeutic strategies.

OncoHost's proteomics-based platform identifies circulating protein patterns that correlate with therapy resistance, sensitivity, and toxicity. Using high-throughput assays, thousands of proteins are profiled and analyzed with proprietary AI models, generating patient-specific predictive scores for both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). The PROphet® proteomic signature has also demonstrated predictive value across melanoma, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), HPV-associated malignancies, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and colorectal cancer.

In addition, PROphetirAE™ is a proteomics-based model designed to predict immune-related adverse events before treatment begins. By identifying patients at risk for substantial toxicities, oncologists can make safer, more effective therapeutic choices.

"We are deeply honored to receive the BioTech Breakthrough Award for 'Proteomics Innovation of the Year,' a recognition that underscores our unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "This achievement reflects our dedication to rigorous scientific validation through multinational, multicenter clinical programs, proving that a proteomics-first strategy can close one of the most critical gaps in oncology. Backed by a world-class team of physicists, biologists, and clinicians, and guided by our exceptional scientific advisory board, we remain steadfast in advancing PROphet® as a transformative, pan-cancer biomarker platform redefining precision oncology."

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world's top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

"OncoHost represents a paradigm shift: moving from static, tumor-only genomic profiling toward a host-response proteomics approach. Thousands of clinical trials explore immunotherapy, but progress in identifying actionable biomarkers remains limited. Oncologists need insights into long-term outcomes, beyond the responder/non-responder dichotomy of conventional markers," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough. "OncoHost delivers on every front - multi-site, pharma-grade clinical study design, analytical validation, easy workflow integration, patient-specific outputs, and clear treatment guidance. By delivering reliable, clinically validated biomarkers where none existed, PROphet® is transforming the practice of oncology and reshaping the future of precision medicine."

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLC® test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival.

Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com

