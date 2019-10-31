Oncology Care Model Poster Presented by AMCP Foundation and Genentech Intern

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation recently completed another successful summer internship program organized by the Foundation and supported by Genentech, Inc.

Now in its third year, the AMCP Foundation/Genentech, Inc. Evidence for Access Summer Internship provides an opportunity for interns to work on projects within Genentech's Medical Affairs, Evidence for Access division, in South San Francisco, Calif. While rotating with different executives, interns also complete a research project that will be presented in poster format at a national conference.

"These interns gain invaluable experience by engaging in real-world activities designed to ensure patients have access to needed medications," says Foundation Executive Director Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE. "We are extremely grateful to once again partner with Genentech, which shares our goal of training future pharmacists for leadership roles in population health management."

This year's intern was Gilbert Ko, MBA, from the University of Washington School of Pharmacy. His preceptor was Genentech Associate Health Economist Sheila Shapouri, PharmD, MS. Ko's research on A Targeted Literature Review on the Impact of the Oncology Care Model – #U44 – along with findings from eight other Foundation summer interns, will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 12:30-2pm, at AMCP Nexus 2019 in National Harbor, Md.

"This internship was a once-in-a-lifetime experience; the BioOncology team and Evidence for Access unit, as a whole, truly made me feel like a contributing and highly valued team member. I have become more confident in my career path and in myself as a professional and researcher," said Ko, whose virtual preceptor was Vimal Reddy, PharmD.

About AMCP Foundation

AMCP Foundation is the research, education and philanthropic organization supporting AMCP, the leading professional association in managed care. We improve health outcomes by developing managed care pharmacy leaders through immersive education and research about the evolving health care environment. www.amcpfoundation.org

