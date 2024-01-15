Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size Will Surpass USD 10.57 Billion By 2032, at 13.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Product, Services); By Technology; By Disease Type; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

Global oncology companion diagnostic market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 3.45 billion in 2023 to USD 10.57 billion in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

A Quick Review

What is Oncology Companion Diagnostic?

As the arena of oncology continues to progress, researchers are allotting sizeable resources in the advancement of not only inventive drug administration but also companion diagnostic to offer selected remedies that preferably serve distinct patients. Companion diagnostic offers information that is crucial for the security and the productive usage of a compatible drug or biological commodity. Companion diagnostic seek to assist healthcare professionals decide if the advantages of a particular therapy exceed probable side effects or risks. The rapidly rising demand for the oncology companion diagnostic market can be attributed to the fact that the requirement for it might be more crucial as cancers are growingly segmented by their molecular attributes and tests become more progressive and can more excellently inspect cancer features.

The oncology companion diagnostic market growth can be attributed to the fact that the potential of it to reinforce pre mature cancer discernment and screening inventiveness is a captivating market driver. Premature diagnosis is vital for enhancing cancer viable figures, rendering these diagnostics important in the battle against the disease. The augmentation of clinical attempts for contemporary cancer care is contributory in pushing the market. These attempts growingly need accurate patient grouping to recognize the most appropriate contenders causing an escalated demand for companion diagnostics.

Who are the Leaders in the Diagnostics Market?

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biocartis

Exact Sciences

Genedrive

Genomic Health

Guardant Health

Illumina

Invivoscribe

Myriad Genetics

QIAGEN

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Important Highlights from the Report

The requirement might be more crucial as cancers are growingly segmented by their molecular attributes and tests become more progressive, thus pushing the market growth.

The potential of it to reinforce pre-mature cancer discernment and screening inventiveness is a captivating market driver.

The oncology companion diagnostic market segmentation is primarily based on offering, technology, disease type, end user, and region.

North America has dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Advancement in precision medicine : The worldwide upswing in cancer prevalence stays a foundational driver. The oncology companion diagnostic market size is expanding due to the increasing pervasiveness of several cancer types, highlighting the requirement for progressive diagnostic instruments that sanction accurate patient grouping, improving the probability of a triumphant cure. The speedy advancement in precision medicine, which depends on the tailored cure of patients, functions as a pushing driver. The growing comprehension of the genomic and molecular foundations of cancer encourages the acquisition of companion diagnostics to customize therapies to each patient's distinct profile.

: The worldwide upswing in cancer prevalence stays a foundational driver. The oncology companion diagnostic market size is expanding due to the increasing pervasiveness of several cancer types, highlighting the requirement for progressive diagnostic instruments that sanction accurate patient grouping, improving the probability of a triumphant cure. The speedy advancement in precision medicine, which depends on the tailored cure of patients, functions as a pushing driver. The growing comprehension of the genomic and molecular foundations of cancer encourages the acquisition of companion diagnostics to customize therapies to each patient's distinct profile. Growth in selected cancer therapies: The growing obtainability of selected cancer therapies also propels the market. The oncology companion diagnostic market sales are soaring as these therapies frequently deferred by companion diagnostic convey excessively impactful cures while decreasing side effects connected with extensive range perspectives. This, in succession, inspires the demand for companion diagnostics that recognize perfect contenders.

Trends and Opportunities

Telemedicine's hastened acquisition endures to play an important part in providing more approachable diagnostic testing and negotiation. Highlighting premature cancer discernment continues as a prime concern with companion diagnostic being influential in this attempt. Escalated research and advancement endeavors have caused inventions in biomarkers and diagnostic tools. The notion of tailored treatment pushed by companion diagnostic acquires propulsion as it illustrates worthier patient results. Governmental conversions persist to rationalize agreement processes while the incorporation of companion diagnostics into telehealth platforms improves patient care.

Segmental Analysis

Product Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on the offering, the product segment witnessed a sharp rise. The oncology companion diagnostic market demand is on the rise as tools and disposables are foundational to the accurate analysis of patient specimens. These instruments circumscribe a gamut of contemporary tools, including automated strainers for immunohistochemistry, PCR appliances for DNA/RNA magnification, NGS platforms for panoramic genomic portrayal, FISH tools for genetic concoction, heaped spectrometers for proteomic analysis, and several mechanized liquid handlers. Flow cytometers, microscopes, and fluorescence readers are important for the inspection of cell analysis. In aligned, consumables circumscribe antibodies, sequencing kits, PCR reagents, embedding substances and FISH exploration. These substances, along with quality regulation specimens, assay plates, and clustering kits, sanction the precise and productive analysis of patient specimens for tailored oncology companion diagnostics.

The Immunohistochemistry Segment Dominated the Market

Based on technology, the immunohistochemistry segment dominated the market. The oncology companion diagnostic market trends include its foremost part to offer crucial information about patient's tumour issue. IHC locates particular biomarkers within the tissue, helping in the grouping of cancer subtypes and treatment resolution. It contributes to distinguishing tumors into clear-cut subtypes such as hormone receptor-positive breast cancer-leading therapy alternatives. IHC discloses prophetic markers designating the probability of a patient's answer to specific treatments. It also recognizes prediction markers, providing discernment into disease advancement and patient existence.

Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 10.57 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 3.90 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 13.3% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Invivoscribe, Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Segments Covered By Offering, By Technology, By Disease Type, By End User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest oncology companion diagnostic market share due to an upswing in selected therapies, immunotherapies, and the amalgamation of companion diagnostics for patient grouping. Liquid biopsies have acquired distinction as a non-invasive diagnostic procedure. Governmental surveillance from the FDA sanctions the security and productivity of these diagnostics. Alliance between pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics creators, and healthcare organizations has stimulated invention. Constant biomarker-finding endeavors have augmented diagnostics solicitation, and patient consciousness of the vitality of tailored cancer cures has evolved.

Asia Pacific: Companion diagnostics is important in Asia Pacific, especially in nations with progressive healthcare frameworks. The existence of selected cancer therapies frequently backed by companion diagnostics has enhanced treatment results while lessening side effects. Governmental agreements are modernized, improving the safety and efficacy of these diagnostics. Strong clinical attempt ventures, government reinforcement, international alliances, increasing consciousness amongst healthcare professionals and patients, insurance coverage, and an aggressive platform have brought about the industry's augmentation.

Browse the Detail Report "Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Product, Services); By Technology; By Disease Type; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and expected oncology companion diagnostic market value?

Ans: The current market value is USD 3.90 million, and the expected market value is USD 10.57 billion.

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Ans: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the market growth?

Ans: The factors pushing the market growth are advancement in precision medicine and growth in selected cancer therapies.

Which segment accounts for the largest oncology companion diagnostic market share?

Ans: Product segment accounted for the largest market share

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market report based on offering, technology, disease type, end user, and region:

Oncology Companion Diagnostic, Offering Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Product

Services

Oncology Companion Diagnostic, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Immunohistochemistry

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Others

Oncology Companion Diagnostic, Disease Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Melanoma

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukaemia

Prostate Cancer

Others

Oncology Companion Diagnostic, End User Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Others

Oncology Companion Diagnostic, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Malaysia

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa

