Oncology Information Systems Market Is Set to Expand at a CAGR of 6% & To Reach US$ 5.4 Billion During 2022 to 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Broadening Healthcare IT Industry Will Generate New Opportunity to Promote the Oncology Information System Market to USD 16.02 Billion by 2032. The oncology information system market has been divided into two segments: solutions and professional services. Solutions accounted for the majority of revenue i.e. 73.4%.

NEWARK, Del., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The oncology information system market is expected to expand at a 7.8% CAGR. The oncology information system market is expected to grow from USD 2.59 billion in 2022 to USD 5.48 billion by 2032.

The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, as well as the growing need to reduce the cost of cancer care, are driving the oncology information system market growth, as are the potential benefits offered by oncology information systems in cancer treatment, management, and planning.

The oncology information system market includes software and services used for comprehensive information and image management, which aids in the management and optimization of cancer patient profiles and treatment.

Leading oncology information system market players' sales and operating incomes have decreased as a result of COVID-19. Inventory was reduced as a result of tight production controls.

Get Sample PDF Of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15150

The rising incidence of cancer cases is one of the major factors driving the oncology information system market growth. There are a few other factors driving the oncology information system market key trends and opportunities, such as the growing need to reduce oncology care costs and the growing adoption of oncology information system along with electronic health records (EHR) and other oncology information systems.

A major impediment to implementing OIS solutions in hospitals is a lack of qualified resources influencing the oncology information system market future trends along with oncology information system market opportunities. Currently, the demand for healthcare IT professionals outnumbers supply in both developing and developed oncology information system market, including the United States and Europe.

Asia Pacific accounted for 17.8% of the oncology information system market. The Asia Pacific oncology information system market is expanding due to several factors, including rising cancer prevalence and increased investment in the implementation of IT solutions in healthcare settings which h influences the oncology information system market adoption trends.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

The oncology information system market has been divided into two segments: solutions and professional services. The solutions segment accounted for the majority of revenue i.e. 73.4%.

The solutions segment is further subdivided into patient information systems and treatment planning systems, with the latter accounting for the lion's oncology information system market share.

Medical oncology accounted for the largest oncology information system market share of global revenue, accounting for 61.4% of total revenue.

In 2021, the North America regional oncology information system market had the highest oncology information system market share's revenue of 38.5%.

regional oncology information system market had the highest oncology information system market share's revenue of 38.5%. The software segment accounted for 83.6% of the product and service oncology information system market.

Radiation oncology accounted for 53.8% of the oncology information system market.

Asia Pacific accounted for 17.8% of the oncology information system market.

Ask an [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15150

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Key oncology information system market companies are primarily focused on incorporating technological innovation with the introduction of web-based oncology solutions and AI-based oncology information system solutions with the goal of improving the treatment regime, which is expected to positively impact oncology information system market growth in the near future.

Elekta AB, Accuray Inc., Varian Medical Systems, RaySearch Laboratories, Cerner Corp., BrainLab, Philips Healthcare, Prowess, Inc., DOSIsoft S.A., ViewRay Inc., MIM Software, and Flatiron are among the prominent players in the oncology information system market.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. announced a USD 10.0 million investment and a strategic collaboration agreement with COTA, Inc., a curator of clinical data in the oncology sector, in 2020.

investment and a strategic collaboration agreement with COTA, Inc., a curator of clinical data in the oncology sector, in 2020. Siemens Healthineers ( Germany ) completed the acquisition of Varian Medical System in August 2021 . (UK). The goal of this acquisition was to create a one-of-a-kind, highly integrated portfolio of oncology information system workflow.

) completed the acquisition of Varian Medical System in . (UK). The goal of this acquisition was to create a one-of-a-kind, highly integrated portfolio of oncology information system workflow. Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( The Netherlands ) and Elekta ( Sweden ) will collaborate in June 2021 to develop advanced, comprehensive, and personalised cancer care through precision oncology information solutions.

) and Elekta ( ) will collaborate in to develop advanced, comprehensive, and personalised cancer care through precision oncology information solutions. McKesson Corporation (US) has launched Ontada, an oncology technology and insights business dedicated to advancing cancer research and care, in December 2020 .

Key Segments

By Product:

Solutions

Patient Information Systems



Treatment Planning Systems

Professional Services

By Application:

Medical Oncology

Radiation Oncology

Surgical Oncology

By Region:

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The Healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analysing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15150

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Oncology Information Systems Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Full [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15150

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Interferons Market: The global interferons market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 9.4 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 13.8 Bn by the end of 2032.

Intravascular Imaging Market: The intravascular imaging market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, up from US$ 367.48 Mn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 615.91 Mn by 2032.

Bacterial Diagnostics in Aquaculture Market: The bacterial diagnostics in aquaculture market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, up from US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021, to reach a valuation of US$ 8.4 Bn by 2032.

Dynamic Spinal Tethering Systems Market: The dynamic spinal tethering system market is likely to record a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, up from US$ 59.7 Mn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 154.85 Mn by 2032.

Bleeding Control Kit Market: The global bleeding control kit market size is expected to be valued at US$ 7.6 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 2.9% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oncology-information-systems-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights