Oncology Leaders Unite: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute 2024 Clinical Summit Focuses on Innovation and Patient-Centered Care

Dick Vitale To Present Inspiring Keynote Address

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) will host its 2024 Clinical Summit this week in Orlando, a three-day gathering attended by physicians, clinical practice providers and executive leaders of the statewide practice.

This week, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) hosts its 2024 Clinical Summit in Orlando, bringing together physicians, clinical providers, and leaders to enhance patient care in community oncology. The summit features in-depth programs like Dr. Neil Love’s Research to Practice® and a keynote by cancer survivor and sports icon Dick Vitale, focusing on resilience and innovation in cancer care.

Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS president and managing physician, said, "Our annual Clinical Summit is a high-value opportunity for us to strengthen connections, review progress on significant strategic initiatives and share pertinent information on best practices in patient care and breakthrough advancements resulting from our clinical research program. This investment of time is further demonstration of our shared commitment as a leader in community oncology to ensure that patients have convenient access to world-class cancer care."

An in-depth session, Dr. Neil Love's Research to Practice® program, custom designed for FCS providers, will help bridge the gap between research and patient care and assist in clinical decision-making through access to the opinions and perspectives of internationally recognized cancer clinical investigators. Additional workshop topics range from a review of clinical AI tools to compliance education training focused on documentation, culture and preventing medical errors.

Keynote speaker for the 2024 FCS Clinical Summit is Dick Vitale, college basketball's top ambassador and analyst for ABC Sports and ESPN. During an inspiring fireside chat, Vitale will reveal his unique perspective for tackling difficult challenges through the eyes of a coach, a sports analyst and as an FCS patient. After surviving multiple bouts of cancer, Vitale has shared openly the details of his journey with cancer. The Dick Vitale Gala, held annually in Sarasota, Florida, has raised $93 million for the V Foundation's Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund.

"Mr. Vitale is revered for his enthusiasm, passionate style and his "Vitale-isms," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "Talking with him about his experiences will enrich us all, as we strive daily to provide each patient with exceptional care and personalized treatment."

FCS will also welcome 19 oncology fellows from across the state as special guests at the Clinical Summit. Fellows have been invited to participate in special networking sessions with FCS physicians, clinicians and research leaders as well as an exhibitor fair with over 90 vendors. FCS Assistant Managing Physician David Wenk, MD, noted, " The FCS Clinical Summit is an ideal setting for young physicians to build relationships with their colleagues and gain valuable insights into the many dynamic facets of community oncology."

More than 250 physicians and 280 nurse practitioners and physician assistants provide care to patients with all forms of cancer and blood disorders at nearly 100 FCS locations across Florida.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute