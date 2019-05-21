OncoSec Granted Exclusive Worldwide Rights To A Patent Portfolio For The Combination Use Of IL-12 DNA With Checkpoint Inhibitors To Treat Cancer In Several Key Countries

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ:ONCS), a late-stage biotechnology company developing intratumoral gene-delivery immunotherapies, today announced that the Company has been granted exclusive worldwide rights to Gaeta Therapeutics' broad portfolio of patents and applications covering the combination use of IL-12 DNA and various checkpoint inhibitor therapies, including anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD‑1 compounds, in key global markets.

IL-12 has emerged as an important pro-inflammatory signaling cytokine, which many other companies are now using to develop cancer immunotherapies with several different modalities. The exclusive rights OncoSec has secured in this patent portfolio cover the use of IL-12 DNA, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, while pending applications are pursuing broader claims, across multiple jurisdictions.

Originally invented at the University of Zurich by Professor Burkhard Becher, a renowned IL-12 expert, under this license OncoSec has now gained exclusive global rights to this important suite of issued patents and pending patent applications which not only supplement its current patent holdings, but also cover other uses of IL-12 DNA in combination with various checkpoint inhibitors in several key territories.

"IL-12's ability to turn cold tumors hot has immense potential to transform the outcomes of the large number of patients whose disease does not respond to monotherapy with checkpoint blockade. We are delighted to partner with OncoSec, leaders in the DNA-based delivery of IL-12, and look forward to the results of ongoing trials, and to the anticipated approval of TAVO™ in combination with KEYTRUDA®," said Professor Burkhard Becher, Director of the Institute of Experimental Immunology at the University of Zurich.

OncoSec's tumor-agnostic, IL-12 gene delivery platform, TAVO™, has shown encouraging clinical results in several clinical trials and demonstrated the ability to reverse resistance to checkpoint inhibitor therapy in metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer patients. This new portfolio further expands OncoSec's patent exclusivity to broadly cover the use of IL-12 in combination with various checkpoint inhibitors in several major markets.

"This is an exciting opportunity for OncoSec to gain exclusive access to this very important intellectual property portfolio and gives us the freedom to operate using IL-12 in combination with a checkpoint blockade for the treatment of a variety of cancer indications," said Daniel J. O'Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoSec. "Given the growing body of clinical evidence that this approach has generated, and the revenue implications of protecting downstream checkpoint blockade, we are particularly pleased to license this broad-based IP."

"Moreover, the acquisition of this IP estate may provide a future stream of licensing revenue for OncoSec through sublicenses to other companies seeking to use the combination of IL-12 and checkpoint inhibitors via other modalities," continued Mr. O'Connor.

About Gaeta Therapeutics

Gaeta Therapeutics was established in 2017 as a spin-off company of the University of Zurich to commercialize Intellectual Property protecting the combined use of local IL-12 and Checkpoint Inhibition in the treatment of cancer, which was pioneered by Prof. Burkhard Becher, Director of the Institute of Experimental Immunology and a leader in the field of IL-12 immunology. Gaeta, based in the UK, is granting a series of licenses in RNA-, DNA- and protein-based IL-12 delivery mechanisms.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy platform – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its ImmunoPulse® platform. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

ImmunoPulse® is a registered trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "can," "may," "will," "suggest," "look forward to," "potential," "understand," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "expect" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on management's current preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause our results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include, among others, the following: uncertainties inherent in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, such as the ability to enroll patients in clinical trials and the risk of adverse events; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; our ability to raise additional funding necessary to fund continued operations; the success and timing of our clinical trials; the success and timing of our Investigational New Drug submission to the Food and Drug Administration; our ability to obtain and maintain marketing approval from regulatory agencies for our products in the U.S. and foreign countries; our ability to successfully implement our strategy; and the other factors discussed in OncoSec's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. OncoSec disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

