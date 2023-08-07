OncoSec R&D Facility and Lab Goes to Auction on Aug. 10

Online auction by Tiger Group and Liquidity Services features advanced biotech equipment used for cancer-fighting immunotherapy research in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By order of a U.S. bankruptcy court, Tiger Group and Liquidity Services on Aug. 10 will auction OncoSec Medical Inc.'s former immunotherapy laboratory and R&D facility in San Diego.

The biotechnology company, which focused on developing intertumoral immunotherapies to target cancer cells by stimulating patients' immune systems, filed for Chapter 7 liquidation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware this past June.

The sale features a BD LSRFortesa X-20 Cell Analyzer with HTS On August 10, A wide range of assets from OncoSec Medical Inc.'s former immunotherapy laboratory and R&D center in San Diego, CA will be available by auction from Tiger Group and Liquidity Services.

Lots in the timed, online auction for OncoSec begin to close on Thursday, August 10, at 10:25 a.m. (PT). Bidding is underway at SoldTiger.com and Liquidity Services' AllSurplus.com marketplace.

In the fight against cancer, OncoSec earned national attention for its proprietary TAVO™ electroporation platform. The company's immunotherapy research, carried out at its R&D facility in San Diego, required an extensive amount of cutting-edge and general lab equipment.

"All told, online bidders will find 148 lots of clean, well-maintained biopharma assets in the online auction," noted John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "It's a rare opportunity for operators in this fast-moving and highly competitive space."

The assets include:

microscopes, cell profilers, incubators, and thermomixers

safety cabinets, refrigerators, ultra-low-temperature freezers and benchtop centrifuges

autoclaves, cell-imaging systems, cell profilers and advanced molecular imagers

thermal cyclers, and cryogenic and/or nitrogen tank and storage systems

digital dry-bath block heaters, oscilloscopes, force testers, electroporators and generators,

and much more.

"Extremely well-respected brands are represented in this sale, including the likes of Nexcelom Bioscience, Zeiss, Thermo Scientific, Fisher Scientific, Protein Simple, Tuttnauer, and NanoString Technologies," added Nick Jimenez, Vice President of Global Business Development, Liquidity Services.

Highlights include

BioRad CFX96 qPCR (2)

Eppendorf microfuge 5424R (refrigerated) (8)

SII Lago in vivo imaging device

Stacked MaxQ 8000 orbital bacterial shakers (2)

NanoString MAX system

BD Fortessa X-20 flow cytometer

Tuttnauer autoclave

General lab equipment includes hot plates, stirrers, shakers, pipettes and pipette aids, glass and plasticware, along with laboratory consumables and wire racking.

The auction features a total of 47 lots of office furniture, IT equipment and miscellaneous support equipment. Office assets include caster lab stools and chairs, stainless-steel tables, cabinets, shelving, work tables, breakroom appliances, wooden chairs and office chairs.

"With respect to IT and electronics, there are computers, monitors, TVs, printers—including a 3D printer—and a server rack, among other items," Coehlo noted. "Bidders also will find general tools like drill presses that are in great condition."

On-site inspections are available on Wednesday, August 9, by appointment only. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/biopharma-plant-closed-complete-liquidation-of-a-research-development-laboratory-facility/

or…

https://www.allsurplus.com/events/23727/filters?seller=OncoSec

In addition, Sherwood Partners, Inc., has been retained to offer OncoSec's intellectual property assets for sale. "OncoSec has dedicated years of expertise to develop innovations with the potential to reshape cancer treatment and diagnostics," noted Molly Froschauer, Senior Vice President, Sherwood Partners. "The patents, proprietary technologies and research data in this portfolio are a tremendous opportunity for a wide array of medical research and biotech companies."

For more information, call (310) 295-1530 or email [email protected].

About Tiger Group

Tiger Capital Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Toronto. https://tigergroup.com/

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills. https://liquidityservices.com/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

