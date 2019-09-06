OncoSec to Present at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ: ONCS), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Daniel J. O'Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoSec, will present a company overview at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of OncoSec's website at https://ir.oncosec.com/, where it will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a late-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy cancer treatments using its plasmid DNA delivery platform. OncoSec's lead product candidate, TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid), enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12) directly into tumors, stimulating a cascade of immune responses throughout the body. TAVO is currently being studied in metastatic melanoma, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and head and neck cancer, areas of serious unmet need. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. The Company is currently identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions such as those found in liver, lung or pancreatic cancer. Additionally, OncoSec is advancing its delivery platform through world-class strategic collaborations. OncoSec's headquarters is in Pennington, NJ with its laboratory and scientific research operations located in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

TAVO™ is a registered trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

