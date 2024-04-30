Onda Più, a sustainable energy provider based in Sicily, adopted Sumsub, a full-cycle verification platform, for smooth customer onboarding and fraud prevention.

LONDON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sumsub, a leading global verification provider, announced that it has teamed up with Onda Più, an energy services company based in Sicily. Together, the two companies are pioneering digital user onboarding and fraud prevention for Italian electricity and natural gas services.

This collaboration will help Onda Più ensure smooth verification procedures for both individual customers and companies, protecting consumers from fake service subscriptions and other scams.

Onda Più Chooses Sumsub for effective KYC and Anti-Fraud, Pioneering User Verification for Italian Energy Services

By integrating Sumsub's solution, Onda Più seeks to maintain high client acquisition rates while keeping fraudsters at bay. The key features provided by Sumsub include Identity Verification, Liveness (facial biometrics) checks, IP and Geo Intelligence, Applicant Risk Scoring, Phone and Email Risk Assessment, and Device Fingerprinting.

"By implementing Sumsub's digital verification solution, we aim to have 100% awareness in our new customer onboarding process. This collaboration highlights our commitment to safeguarding the user experience for existing and new clients, and to offer our energy services only to genuine customers," comments Francesco Pagliari, Managing Director at Onda Più.

"We are thrilled to offer our platform's capabilities to Onda Più, an innovative client-focused energy provider in Italy," says Peter Sever, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Sumsub. "Sumsub is open to establishing collaborations in new industries and countries, furthering our mission to create a safe, accessible, and inclusive digital future for all."

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Binance, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Huobi, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

About Onda Più

Onda Più is an energy services company based in Siracusa, a historic Italian city in Sicily. The company was founded in 2008 and is part of the Eneron Group, which engages in solar and green hydrogen plant development. The group manages around 50K customers for energy and gas services.

