Ondo Finance Brings Shareholder Voting Capabilities to Tokenized Securities with Broadridge

Ondo is partnering with Broadridge to enable holders of tokenized stocks and ETFs to participate in proxy voting and access regulatory filings and issuer communications for underlying securities

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Finance, a blockchain-based platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets, today announced a partnership with global fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) that, for the first time, enables holders of third party tokenized stocks and ETFs to participate in proxy voting.

Ondo Finance

"By working with Broadridge, we are enabling holders of our on-chain tokenized stocks to access governance and voting capabilities, with all the additional benefits on-chain tokens provide," said Matthieu de Vergnes, MD, Global Head of Institutional at Ondo Finance. "Ensuring that our clients can participate in corporate governance is another step forward in our goal of bringing institutional-quality financial products on-chain."

Through this integration with a new Web3-enabled solution developed by Broadridge, holders of more than 250 Ondo tokenized stocks and ETFs will also be able to review prospectuses, regulatory filings, and other governance information for underlying securities, leveraging Broadridge's trusted investor communications and proxy infrastructure.

"Today's announcement represents a major milestone in the evolution of tokenized equities and ETFs. Broadridge is proud to expand its voting infrastructure to connect our new Web3-enabled platform with the governance, disclosure, and investor participation standards that underpin modern capital markets." said Doug DeSchutter, President, Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge. "By introducing proxy voting capabilities to blockchain-based securities, Ondo and Broadridge are helping define the next generation of market infrastructure — one that bridges the investor protections of traditional finance with the programmability and global accessibility of public blockchains."

As a global leader in investor communications and technology-driven market infrastructure, Broadridge plays a critical role at the center of the financial system, connecting issuers, intermediaries, and investors at massive scale. By partnering with Broadridge, Ondo is bringing one of the most important pillars of traditional market infrastructure on-chain. The partnership reflects Ondo's core design goal: tokenized stocks should mirror the standards of traditional markets to the fullest possible extent, while also adding unique accessibility benefits. By unlocking voting capabilities for holders of on-chain tokens that can trade 24/7, Ondo further bridges traditional market structure with blockchain-native infrastructure.

Broadridge's new capability enables public companies and funds, broker-dealers and wealth managers, and retail and institutional investors to access proxy voting and manage corporate actions and disclosures across both traditional and tokenized securities within their existing platforms and workflows. Broadridge has integrated web 3 authentication capabilities into its ProxyVote platform to allow investors to sign in through their wallets and take action. As tokenization gains momentum, Broadridge is delivering the critical governance infrastructure necessary to support digital asset adoption and growth at scale by enabling investors to receive materials, confirm their holdings and submit votes, all with a transparent and verifiable record.

Today's announcement underscores Broadridge's role in accelerating the adoption of digital assets across the financial services landscape. Building on its industry-leading role in tokenizing more than US$8 Trillion in assets per month, Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset post-trade infrastructure, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping financial institutions unlock the next era of digital assets investing.

About Ondo Global Markets: The Largest Platform for Tokenized Stocks

Ondo is now the largest platform for tokenized stocks, representing roughly 70% of the total market share, with over $700m in total value locked across 250+ tokenized stocks, with tens of thousands of asset holders. Ondo tokenized stocks are available across the public blockchains Solana, Ethereum, and BNB Chain, and supported by leading wallets, exchanges, custodians, and protocols including Binance, Bitget, MetaMask, Ledger, Blockchain.com, and more. Each token is fully backed by the corresponding stock or ETF (together with cash in transit). The tokens are distinct from the underlying shares that back them, and do not confer shareholder rights to tokenholders. The voting capabilities of tokenholders referenced herein are rights to express preferences to the issuer of Ondo GM Tokens regarding voting of the shares that the issuer beneficially owns.

Ondo Global Markets is not available in the U.S. and is subject to other jurisdictional prohibitions and restrictions.

About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is a blockchain-based platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets and bringing institutional-quality financial products on chain. By bridging traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure, Ondo aims to make capital markets more accessible, transparent, and efficient.

Ondo Contacts:

[email protected]

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.