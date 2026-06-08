Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Achieves 220% Year Over Year Growth; Processes $7.2 Trillion in May

May 2026 ADV reaches $362 billion as momentum continues for institutional adoption of tokenized settlement and Broadridge's market-leading Distributed Ledger Repo

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), global Fintech leader, today announced that its Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) processed an average of $362 billion in daily repo transactions during May, with volumes totaling $7.2 trillion. The daily average is a 220% increase year-over-year, underscoring the continued adoption of tokenized real-asset settlement and the growing role of distributed ledger technology as a scalable solution for capital markets.

"The sustained growth of DLR reflects a broader shift toward modernizing core market infrastructure with tokenized settlement," said Horacio Barakat, Global Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. "Institutions are increasingly looking for ways to improve liquidity efficiency and collateral mobility while maintaining operational simplicity. DLR is helping firms put tokenization to work in day-to-day market activity, delivering measurable benefits on an institutional scale."

As funding and collateral markets become increasingly complex, DLR provides firms with a scalable framework for managing liquidity through tokenized settlement. By enabling the efficient movement of tokenized securities within existing market workflows, DLR helps firms improve capital utilization, increase funding flexibility, and reduce operational friction while maintaining the controls and resiliency required in regulated markets.

Broadridge recently announced a comprehensive expansion of its tokenization capabilities, extending the proven infrastructure behind DLR to support tokenized securities across multiple asset classes. The initiative broadens Broadridge's ability to support the issuance, trading, settlement, and servicing of tokenized assets, enabling institutions to operate across traditional and digital markets through a single, integrated framework.

As tokenization continues to gain momentum across financial services, Broadridge is helping institutions modernize market infrastructure through scalable solutions that enhance liquidity, improve operational efficiency, and support the seamless movement of assets across markets. To learn more about DLR, the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, visit Broadridge's DLR.

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset infrastructure including post trade, wallets and custody, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping financial institutions unlock the next era of digital assets investing.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing approximately over $365 billion a day. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

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SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.