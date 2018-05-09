One America News Appoints Emerald Robinson as Chief White House Correspondent

"I'm excited to move to the White House full-time, and to further enhance One America News' 24/7 coverage of National News. I'm grateful for the honor of serving our viewers, the network, and the cause of honest journalism," said Robinson.

Robinson most recently served as the weekend White House correspondent for OAN and also as a Congressional Correspondent. She joined the network in 2017 after heading up media relations for the Institute for Global Economic Growth (IGEG). While at IGEG, Robinson produced an international documentary series detailing global economic policy in countries such as Chile, Estonia, and Switzerland. The series, called Improbable Success, garnered more than six million viewers in its initial broadcast and has been shown to audiences worldwide. Robinson began her career as a journalist hosting the Daily Orbit, a daily syndicated science news show providing the top science and technology headlines in short order. Robinson's journalistic experience includes entertainment, cultural, political, and economic beats.

Emerald Robinson is a graduate of the University of Virginia. Follow her on Twitter @EmeraldRobinson and Facebook/Emerald Robinson.

About Herring Networks, Inc.

One America News Network is a dependable, reliable source for credible live news reporting 21 hours-per-day every weekday. It also provides two one-hour political talk shows, namely The Daily Ledger and Tipping Point with Liz Wheeler. While other established Cable News Networks offer just several hours of live news coverage, only OAN can claim to consistently provide 21 hours of live coverage Monday through Friday with extensive weekend coverage. In addition to external news-gathering sources, the network operates News Bureaus in Washington, D.C., New York and California. One America News Network is available in 35 million homes on leading national cable providers, including AT&T U-verse, CenturyLink, PRISM TV, DirecTV, DirecTV NOW, Frontier Communications, Verizon FiOS TV, and numerous regional video providers across the nation. For more information on One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com.

