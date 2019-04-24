One America News Network to Debut Late Night Comedy Program "Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist" on Saturday Nights beginning May 4th
Apr 24, 2019, 08:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN") announced today that it will be debuting a late-night comedy program called "Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist", with an initial airing on May 4th, and continuing on Saturday nights at 10 pm ET with encore presentations at midnight ET.
Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist opens with the latest breaking headlines summarized with a hilarious twist and delivered in a dry fashion by Berquist. Program segments include sketch comedy featuring guest interviews, stinging satire on national politics, fake ads and more.
"Sometimes even the hardest core news viewer needs a break and a laugh. Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist delivers exactly what is needed," stated Robert Herring Sr., CEO of One America News Network. "Its smart comedy done right. We're thrilled to bring this news-centric comedy program to OAN viewers."
"I'm thrilled to be part of this exciting new program airing exclusively on One America News Network," stated Drew Berquist, host of Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist. "The show features highly entertaining and outrageously funny skits that will resonate with the late-night audience."
A promo rehearsal clip is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbYrmjWvDRE
About Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist
Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist is a late night comedy program airing exclusively on One America News Network. Join Drew Berquist for the laughs as he reviews the latest news headlines with his own witty twists. The Headlines Tonight cast delivers comical skits and amusing parody of the leading headlines and newsmakers. When you need a break from the real news, Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist delivers.
About Herring Networks, Inc.
One America News Network is a dependable, reliable source for credible live news reporting 24/7. It also provides two one-hour political talk shows, namely The Daily Ledger and Tipping Point with Liz Wheeler. While other established cable news networks offer just several hours of live news coverage, only OAN can claim to consistently provide 21 hours of live coverage Monday through Friday with extensive weekend coverage. In addition to external news-gathering sources, the network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., New York and California. One America News Network is available in 35 million homes on leading national cable providers, including AT&T U-verse, CenturyLink PRISM TV, DirecTV, DirecTV NOW, Frontier Communications, Verizon FiOS TV, and numerous regional video providers across the nation. For more information on One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com.
Press Contact:
Krista Pendleton – Press Relations
Herring Networks, Inc.
Phone: 858-270-6900 x 105
Krista.pendleton@oann.com
SOURCE Herring Networks, Inc., dba One America News Network
Share this article