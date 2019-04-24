One America News Network to Debut Late Night Comedy Program "Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist" on Saturday Nights beginning May 4th

"Sometimes even the hardest core news viewer needs a break and a laugh. Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist delivers exactly what is needed," stated Robert Herring Sr., CEO of One America News Network. "Its smart comedy done right. We're thrilled to bring this news-centric comedy program to OAN viewers."

"I'm thrilled to be part of this exciting new program airing exclusively on One America News Network," stated Drew Berquist, host of Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist. "The show features highly entertaining and outrageously funny skits that will resonate with the late-night audience."

A promo rehearsal clip is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbYrmjWvDRE

About Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist

Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist is a late night comedy program airing exclusively on One America News Network. Join Drew Berquist for the laughs as he reviews the latest news headlines with his own witty twists. The Headlines Tonight cast delivers comical skits and amusing parody of the leading headlines and newsmakers. When you need a break from the real news, Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist delivers.

About Herring Networks, Inc.

One America News Network is a dependable, reliable source for credible live news reporting 24/7. It also provides two one-hour political talk shows, namely The Daily Ledger and Tipping Point with Liz Wheeler. While other established cable news networks offer just several hours of live news coverage, only OAN can claim to consistently provide 21 hours of live coverage Monday through Friday with extensive weekend coverage. In addition to external news-gathering sources, the network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., New York and California. One America News Network is available in 35 million homes on leading national cable providers, including AT&T U-verse, CenturyLink PRISM TV, DirecTV, DirecTV NOW, Frontier Communications, Verizon FiOS TV, and numerous regional video providers across the nation. For more information on One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com.

