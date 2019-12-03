One America News to Debut Special Featuring exclusive Interviews with Three former Ukrainian Officials and Rudy Giuliani, Debunking Schiff's Impeachment Narrative

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN") announced today that it will be premiering the investigative special, "Ukrainian Witnesses Destroy Schiff's Case – Exclusive with Rudy Giuliani Part II by Chanel Rion" tonight at 7 pm Eastern.

One America News Network took the unprecedented step of flying three senior former Ukrainian officials to the US. These officials provided first-hand knowledge of the interference and collusion between the DNC and Ukraine during the 2016 Presidential campaign, along with key facts that negate the Democrat impeachment narrative. The three Ukrainians flown into Washington DC by OAN are (left to right) Andrii Telizhenko, former Ukrainian diplomat, Michaelo Okhendovsky, attorney and Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine, and Andrii Artemenko, former member of Ukrainian parliament. (Far right: OAN White House Correspondent Chanel Rion)

"We're delighted to provide key first-hand knowledge about what really happened during the 2016 Presidential election, along with other significant events important to the American people," stated Robert Herring, Sr., CEO of One America News Network. "Voices have been squelched for political reasons. The American people deserve to hear the truth from first-hand witnesses. We are doing what our viewers have asked, namely ensuring the real story sees daylight."

Part III of this One America News Investigates series is currently in the works with OAN investigative staff outside the United States conducting key interviews at undisclosed safe houses. Additional information on Part III will be provided upon return of OAN staff to US soil.

