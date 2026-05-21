ONE Bow River Makes Strategic Growth Investment in VTOL UAS Innovator PteroDynamics

ONE Bow River backs cutting-edge unmanned aircraft system technologies aimed to strengthen U.S. national security

Capital injection fast-tracks PteroDynamics development and deployment of next-generation autonomous vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for defense and commercial applications.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Bow River National Defense Fund ("ONE Bow River") has made a strategic investment in PteroDynamics Inc., an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. The investment will enable PteroDynamics to accelerate development and flight testing of the company's novel Transwing® VTOL unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and scale manufacturing to meet growing global demand in the defense and commercial sectors.

PteroDynamics P4 Transwing

ONE Bow River's National Defense Fund invests in critical technology companies that aim to advance U.S. national security and strengthen the industrial base. PteroDynamics' Transwing is a revolutionary VTOL aircraft system that folds its wings to transition between configurations optimized for vertical and winged horizontal flight.

"The need for next-generation VTOL UAS platforms to automate surveillance and contested logistics operations to remote locations in harsh environments is growing every day," said Kevin O'Neil, Chief Investment Officer at ONE Bow River. "That is exactly the area where PteroDynamics excels. We're committed to helping PteroDynamics scale its engineering, operations, and manufacturing to take advantage of a growing market opportunity."

"PteroDynamics is at an exciting inflection point. The Transwing's unique performance capabilities and compelling multi-mission flexibility are attracting increasing interest from defense and commercial operators in the U.S. and around the world," said PteroDynamics CEO Matthew Graczyk. "The strategic partnership with ONE Bow River allows us to leverage their deep operational expertise and industry and government relationships to seize these opportunities while delivering more value to the market."

The strategic growth investment will support the buildout of PteroDynamics engineering operations, further development of the Transwing VTOL UAS platform, flight testing, and scaled manufacturing. PteroDynamics Transwing UAS platform aligns with the ONE Bow River's focus on differentiated technology platforms that support contested logistics, aerospace, and national defense readiness.

The autonomous fourth-generation P4 Transwing VTOL UAS has a take-off weight of 89 pounds with a maximum payload of 15 pounds. In 2025, the U.S. Navy awarded PteroDynamics a contract to design and develop the company's larger fifth-generation P5 Transwing, which will have a maximum take-off weight of 330 pounds and a range of over 400 nautical miles carrying a 50-pound payload at 70 knots. Initial flight testing begins later this summer.

About PteroDynamics

PteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics' patented Transwing® aircraft folds its wings to transition seamlessly between configurations optimized for vertical and winged horizontal flight, combining the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with superb VTOL performance in a highly efficient unmanned aircraft system (UAS) platform that overcomes inherent limitations in other VTOL designs. Transwing's unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including dual-use military and commercial applications like maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com.

About ONE Bow River

At the heart of ONE Bow River's mission is a commitment to invest in, nurture, and advance companies focused on software and data solutions for the Government. Guided by the investment principles of the Department of Defense's Office of Strategic Capital, ONE Bow River seeks to identify new opportunities that promote sustainable growth across its portfolio. ONE Bow River strives to deliver unparalleled value to shareholders while significantly enhancing our nation's defense capabilities. For further details, please visit https://onebowriver.com.

Media Contact:

John Sommerfield

PteroDynamics

+1 415-310-5052

[email protected]

SOURCE ONE Bow River National Defense Fund