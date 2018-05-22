ONE Brands Launches Naturally Sweetened One Basix Protein Bars

Sweetened with stevia, ONE Basix Bars offer a simplified take on traditional ONE Bars. Ideal for anytime snacks and treats, ONE Basix Bars are free of gluten, sugar alcohols and sucralose and are Kosher Certified. Longtime ONE Bar fans will recognize ONE Bar's unmatched texture and indulgent taste, now combined with decadent chocolate chunks and a natural sweetener.

"Our founder, Ron McAfee, Jr., obsessed over the perfect ingredients to create a naturally-sweetened bar without sacrificing anything ONE Bar stands for: decadent flavors, high-quality ingredients, complete nutrition, superior texture and taste," said Peter Burns, President and CEO of ONE Brands. "We're excited to offer current and new fans of ONE a complementary take on our current bars with no coating or sugar alcohols, but the same great signature taste."

ONE Basix Bars in Cookie Dough Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk will soon be available at select specialty retailers for a suggested price of $2.49-$2.79. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtags #YouveFoundTheONE, #ONEBasix and tag @one1brands.

For more information on ONE Brands please visit www.One1Brands.com.

About ONE Brands

ONE Brands proves that guilt-free indulgence is possible. ONE Brands delivers anytime, anywhere protein bars that prove great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive. Each ONE Brand product provides decadent, crave-worthy flavored bars that are packed with at least 20 grams of protein and only ONE gram of sugar per serving – hence the name ONE. ONE offers a healthier option in delicious flavors that are ideal for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or just because. Through in-house research and recipe development, ONE is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture, and functionality—no compromises. The ONE Brands product roster offers twelve powerfully delicious traditional ONE Bars, as well as 3 brand-new, naturally-sweetened ONE Basix Bars. To find a retailer near you visit one1brands.com. Congratulations, #YouveFoundTheONE.

