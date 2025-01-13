One Call Announces Appointment of Nicholas Mendez as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Healthcare Executive to Lead Growth Strategy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a leader in ancillary services for the workers' compensation market today announced the appointment of Nicholas (Nick) Mendez as Chief Executive Officer, effective the week of February 10th. Mendez will succeed current CEO, Jay Krueger, who will be leaving his position on that date, but will support the company through the end of June 2025. Mendez is an accomplished operating executive with more than three decades of healthcare experience including most recently serving as Chairman and CEO of Innovative Renal Care. Mendez will also serve on the Board of Directors.

Krueger commented "When I joined the Executive team at One Call in 2021, we established several objectives including improving the company's service delivery model, driving improved financial performance and recruiting a world-class leadership team. Now that those objectives have been accomplished, I have decided to step away from One Call. I'm very proud of what we have accomplished and have confidence in the continued success of the company."

"We are thankful for Jay's leadership and contributions. He has delivered excellent results and positioned the company for growth" said Rebecca Steinfort, Board Chair.

In addition to his extensive CEO experience, Mendez has diverse experience in medical products and devices, chronic disease, consumer facing technology, orthopedics and supply chain management. "One Call is a clear leader in an important part of healthcare. The company's mission of Getting People the Care They Need When They Need It is critical to individuals who are injured in the course of their employment," remarked Mendez. "It is an honor for me to have the opportunity to lead this organization. I'm grateful for the work that Jay and the rest of the leadership team have done to position One Call for growth. I look forward to working with the executive team and the talented, passionate colleagues on the next chapter of the company's evolution."

Steinfort added, "I'm thrilled to welcome such an accomplished, experienced executive to One Call. The Board is confident Nick will build on the company's strong financial performance and continue to expand and improve solutions for our customers."

About One Call

As an ancillary services care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get injured workers the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, One Call alleviates costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and positions injured workers to achieve high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), and Facebook (@onecallcm).

