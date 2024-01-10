One Call Appoints Jessie Burgess to Board of Directors

Transformative chief information officer adds depth to One Call's talented board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Jessie Burgess has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

Burgess assumes his new role while simultaneously serving as chief information officer (CIO) for American Campus Communities (ACC), the largest developer, owner, and manager of student housing communities in the U.S.

Jessie Burgess - One Call Board of Directors

"Over the past few years, One Call has constructed a board comprised of relevant financial, operational, technology, and market expertise, making it a key strategic asset for us," said CEO Jay Krueger. "Jessie's appointment furthers that goal. His rich experience in information technology will be a major benefit to our company and the clients we serve. I look forward to working with him on something we are both passionate about – helping people during a time of great need in their lives."

Burgess' background includes more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and commercial real estate industries where his leadership led to more effective operations, modernization of IT systems, and successful digital transformations within complex environments.

Before joining ACC, Burgess was CIO for Revantage, a real estate corporate services company, where he delivered technology services to private equity companies representing more than $22 billion in revenue. Prior to Revantage, he served as CIO for G6 Hospitality LLC, which franchises more than 1,400 Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations in the U.S. and Canada. While there, he positioned the brand at the forefront of the hospitality industry with technology that included rearchitecting its operating platform and transitioning critical enterprise assets to the cloud.

Burgess began his executive career after serving in the U.S. Air Force for five years as a communications and computer systems officer.

In addition to his new board role with One Call, he currently serves on technology advisory boards for the Jindal School of Management at The University of Texas at Dallas and the Neely School of Business at Texas Christian University.

"One Call has such a strong history and presence in the workers' compensation industry, and yet, I see so much untapped, future potential," said Burgess. "I look forward to working with the board and management team on ways to leverage technology that will extend One Call's already impressive market leadership position. I cannot wait to get started."

