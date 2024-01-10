One Call Appoints Jessie Burgess to Board of Directors

News provided by

One Call

10 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

Transformative chief information officer adds depth to One Call's talented board 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Jessie Burgess has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

Burgess assumes his new role while simultaneously serving as chief information officer (CIO) for American Campus Communities (ACC), the largest developer, owner, and manager of student housing communities in the U.S.

Continue Reading
Jessie Burgess - One Call Board of Directors
Jessie Burgess - One Call Board of Directors

"Over the past few years, One Call has constructed a board comprised of relevant financial, operational, technology, and market expertise, making it a key strategic asset for us," said CEO Jay Krueger. "Jessie's appointment furthers that goal. His rich experience in information technology will be a major benefit to our company and the clients we serve. I look forward to working with him on something we are both passionate about – helping people during a time of great need in their lives." 

Burgess' background includes more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and commercial real estate industries where his leadership led to more effective operations, modernization of IT systems, and successful digital transformations within complex environments.

Before joining ACC, Burgess was CIO for Revantage, a real estate corporate services company, where he delivered technology services to private equity companies representing more than $22 billion in revenue. Prior to Revantage, he served as CIO for G6 Hospitality LLC, which franchises more than 1,400 Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations in the U.S. and Canada. While there, he positioned the brand at the forefront of the hospitality industry with technology that included rearchitecting its operating platform and transitioning critical enterprise assets to the cloud.

Burgess began his executive career after serving in the U.S. Air Force for five years as a communications and computer systems officer. 

In addition to his new board role with One Call, he currently serves on technology advisory boards for the Jindal School of Management at The University of Texas at Dallas and the Neely School of Business at Texas Christian University.

"One Call has such a strong history and presence in the workers' compensation industry, and yet, I see so much untapped, future potential," said Burgess. "I look forward to working with the board and management team on ways to leverage technology that will extend One Call's already impressive market leadership position. I cannot wait to get started." 

About One Call 
As a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get people the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, One Call alleviates costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and positions injured workers to achieve high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com and LinkedIn (One Call). 

Media Contact: 
Lisa Noakes 
One Call, Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications 
[email protected]

SOURCE One Call

Also from this source

One Call Names Steven Schultz Chief Growth Officer

One Call Names Steven Schultz Chief Growth Officer

One Call, a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Steven Schultz – a highly accomplished...
One Call Announces 2023 Kids' Chance of Florida One Call Scholarship Recipient

One Call Announces 2023 Kids' Chance of Florida One Call Scholarship Recipient

One Call, a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Montserrat "Montse" Gallegos, is the 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.